Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Ruhe vor dem Börsensturm! „Tag X“ muss heftige Neubewertung auslösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFGD ISIN: BMG359472021 Ticker-Symbol: 0QQA 
Tradegate
16.02.22
15:54 Uhr
19,200 Euro
+1,220
+6,79 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LNG LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,38019,53017:03
19,42019,57017:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.02.2022 | 16:53
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Key information relating to the dividend to be paid for the fourth quarter 2022

Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. for the fourth quarter 2022

Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:

Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, we have been informed that payment date to shares registered in Euronext VPS will change from previous quarters as informed below.

Dividend amount: $0.75

Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.

Last day including right: 28 February, 2022

Ex-date: 1 March, 2022

Record date: 2 March, 2022

Payment date: On or about 15 March, 2022. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed on or about 18 March, 2022.

Date of approval: 16 February, 2022

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


FLEX LNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.