Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for 2021

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $6.3 million for 2021 and $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights:

  • Earnings per share increased to $2.98 in 2021 from $2.84 in 2020. Earnings per share increased to $0.83 in the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $0.74 in the three months ended December 31, 2020. Net income increased 5.6% in 2021 to $6,344,000 from 2020 net income of $6,006,000, primarily due to higher net interest income in 2021.
  • Credit quality is very strong, with 99.88% of loans performing according to loan agreements. Allowance for loan losses was 1.28% of loans on December 31, 2021, compared to 1.38% on December 31, 2020.
  • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.75%.
  • Sales of $128.3 million residential mortgages generated $3.6 million of noninterest income in 2021, compared to $4.8 million on $156.7 million of sales in 2020.
  • Total assets increased 16.8% to $751.7 million.
  • Net loans increased 21.8% to $542.2 million, including $68.6 million increase in residential mortgages.
  • An interest rate swap was terminated, generating $407,000 gain.
  • Total non-brokered deposits increased 28.6% to $574.2 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $446.7 million on December 31, 2020.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "The Bank had record high earnings in 2021. Few loans were delinquent and loans with COVID-related accommodations in the past year have paid off or returned to normal payments. Earnings were positively impacted by strong Mortgage Banking activity and the gain on swap termination. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan originations also continued strong through the Spring of 2021, serving local employers and introducing some new customers to the Bank. At the end of 2020, the Company issued $15 million of subordinated debt and immediately invested $10 million of the proceeds in the Bank. The debt was issued in anticipation of strong growth opportunities in Berrien County, Michigan. Two branch offices have recently been opened in St. Joseph, Michigan to service those opportunities, and the Portage, Michigan loan production office was converted to a full service branch. In 2021, the Company invested an additional $3 million in the Bank, supporting further successful growth in southwest Michigan."

Year ended December 31, 2021 vs. year ended December 31, 2020 - Net income for 2021 was $6.3 million, or $2.98 per share, compared to $6.0 million, or $2.84 per share, for 2020. The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased to 2.96% in 2021 from 3.14% in 2020.

Net interest income increased to $19.6 million in 2021 from $17.4 million in 2020. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $2.6 million to $21.7 million. Total interest income increased $2.7 million to $23.7 million, while interest expense increased only $538,000 to $4.1 million.

The Company provided $1.1 million to the allowance for loan losses in 2021, compared to $2.9 million in 2020. Net charge-offs were $275,000 in 2021 and $118,000 in 2020.

Noninterest income was $9.7 million in 2021, compared to $9.8 million in 2020. Most of the decrease was due to mortgage banking activities, which decreased $1.2 million, to $3.6 million. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $128.3 million in 2021, compared to $156.7 million in 2020. Investment brokerage commission income also increased 28.3% in 2021 to $1.9 million in 2021 from $1.5 million in 2020. The Bank realized $407,000 gain in 2021 on termination of an interest rate swap.

Noninterest expense was $20.5 million in 2021, compared to $17.0 million 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $2.3 million, or 22.4%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Three months ended December 31, 2021 vs. three months ended December 31, 2020 - Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $1,775,000, or $0.83 per share, compared to net income of $1,560,000, or $0.73 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 2.87% in the last three months of 2021 from 3.31% in the last three months of 2020.

Net interest income increased to $4.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $4.7 million in the same period for 2020. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased $222,000 to $5.4 million. Total interest income increased $358,000 to $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, while interest expense increased only $146,000 to $1.0 million.

The Company made no provisions to the allowance for loan losses in the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $825,000 in the same quarter of 2021. The higher 2020 provision was due to the economic COVID uncertainties at that time. Net charge-offs were $66,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $18,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income was $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Most of the increase was the result of trust fee income, which increased $124,000 to $225,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Investment brokerage commission income also increased to $461,000 in 2021 from $398,000 in 2020.

Noninterest expense was $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $4.7 million in the same period for 2020. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $842,000, or 29.9%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion into southwest Michigan.

Balance Sheet - Total assets increased to $751.7 million on December 31, 2021 from $643.6 million on December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of the growth in loans. Loans increased $97.1 million from December 31, 2021, with the largest increase in residential mortgages.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $438.7 million on December 31, 2021 from $383.5 million on December 31, 2020. The increase in deposit accounts is substantially due increased market penetration in southwest Michigan. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $51.2 million in 2021, to $10.0 million on December 31, 2021.

Total equity was $52.4 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $47.1 million on December 31, 2020. Total dividends paid in 2021 were $1.4 million, or $0.64 per share. Due to strong asset quality and earnings, the regular quarterly dividend was increased to a record $0.17 per share in the first quarter of 2022. Book value per share was $24.59 ($20.47 tangible) as of December 31, 2021.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Contacts:

Sturgis Bancorp - Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - P: 269 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)


 Dec. 31, Dec. 31,
2021 2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
 $15,793 $12,060
Other short-term investments
 23,731 55,782
Total cash and cash equivalents
 39,524 67,842
Interest-earning deposits in banks
 494 1,241
Securities - available for sale
 83,134 73,072
Securities - held to maturity
 24,347 -
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
 7,951 4,917
Loans held for sale, at fair value
 7,287 6,832
Loans, net of allowance of $7,031 and $6,231
 542,196 445,091
Premises and equipment, net
 13,231 11,844
Goodwill
 5,834 5,834
Core deposit intangibles
 49 77
Originated mortgage servicing rights
 2,963 2,245
Real estate owned
 - 341
Bank-owned life insurance
 15,598 11,091
Accrued interest receivable
 1,894 2,458
Other assets
 7,233 10,721
Total assets
 $751,735 $643,606
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
 $145,503 $124,434
Interest-bearing
 438,690 383,464
Total deposits
 584,193 507,898
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
 89,000 61,500
Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less
unamortized debt issuance costs of $327 at Dec. 31, 2021
and $400 at Dec. 31, 2020)
 14,673 14,600
Accrued interest payable
 425 477
Other liabilities
 11,008 12,019
Total liabilities
 699,299 596,494
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding - 0 shares
 - -
Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares
issued and outstanding 2,132,291 shares at Dec. 31, 2021
and 2,123,291 at Dec. 31, 2020
 2,132 2,123
Additional paid-in capital
 8,210 8,050
Retained earnings
 43,823 38,840
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
 (1,729) (1,901)
Total stockholders' equity
 52,436 47,112
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
 $751,735 $643,606

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year
Ended Dec. 31,
2021 2020
Interest income
Loans
 $21,743 $19,151
Investment securities:
Taxable
 1,242 954
Tax-exempt
 528 673
Dividends
 171 161
Total interest income
 23,684 20,939
Interest expense
Deposits
 2,527 2,262
Borrowed funds
 1,591 1,318
Total interest expense
 4,118 3,580
Net interest income
 19,566 17,359
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
 1,074 2,897
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
 18,492 14,462
Noninterest income:
Service charges and other fees
 1,216 1,195
Interchange income
 1,183 970
Investment brokerage commission income
 1,890 1,473
Mortgage banking activities
 3,554 4,788
Trust fee income
 505 371
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
 307 294
Gain on sale of securities
 - 157
Gain on termination of interest rate swap
 407 -
Other income
 635 566
Total noninterest income
 9,697 9,814
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
 12,673 10,353
Occupancy and equipment
 2,553 2,146
Interchange expenses
 496 427
Data processing
 901 869
Professional services
 322 373
Real estate owned expense
 7 15
Advertising
 593 313
FDIC premiums
 272 323
Other expenses
 2,697 2,198
Total noninterest expenses
 20,514 17,017
Income before income tax expense
 7,675 7,259
Income tax expense
 1,331 1,253
Net income
 $6,344 $6,006
Earnings per share
 $2.98 $2.84
Dividends per share
 $0.64 $0.64

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months
Ended Dec. 31,
2021 2020
Interest income
Loans
 $5,358 $5,136
Investment securities:
Taxable
 359 222
Tax-exempt
 125 139
Dividends
 50 37
Total interest income
 5,892 5,534
Interest expense
Deposits
 581 667
Borrowed funds
 420 188
Total interest expense
 1,001 855
Net interest income
 4,891 4,679
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
 - 825
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses
 4,891 3,854
Noninterest income:
Service charges and other fees
 324 292
Interchange income
 311 261
Investment brokerage commission income
 461 398
Mortgage banking activities
 1,465 1,421
Trust fee income
 225 101
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance
 91 74
Other income
 131 236
Total noninterest income
 3,008 2,783
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
 3,660 2,818
Occupancy and equipment
 680 582
Interchange expenses
 131 117
Data processing
 232 221
Professional services
 86 113
Real estate owned expense
 - 5
Advertising
 145 102
FDIC premiums
 78 180
Other expenses
 708 587
Total noninterest expenses
 5,720 4,725
Income before income tax expense
 2,179 1,912
Income tax expense
 404 352
Net income
 $1,775 $1,560
Earnings per share
 $0.83 $0.73
Dividends per share
 $0.16 $0.16

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months
Ended Dec. 31,
2021 2020
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
 $151,881 $126,119
Average interest-bearing deposits
 443,501 371,387
Average total assets
 735,966 614,379
Sturgis Bancorp:
Average equity
 51,571 46,190
Average total assets
 736,145 614,495
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
Return on average assets
 0.96% 1.01%
Return on average equity
 13.66% 13.43%
Net interest margin
 2.84% 3.28%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
 2.87% 3.31%

Year
Ended Dec. 31,
2021 2020
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:
Average noninterest-bearing deposits
 $148,277 $123,696
Average interest-bearing deposits
 433,175 350,321
Average total assets
 719,416 608,064
Sturgis Bancorp:
Average equity
 49,725 44,376
Average total assets
 719,583 608,177
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:
Return on average assets
 0.88% 0.99%
Return on average equity
 12.76% 13.53%
Net interest margin
 2.93% 3.09%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
 2.96% 3.14%

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689088/Sturgis-Bancorp-Reports-Earnings-for-2021

