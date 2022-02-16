The "Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Connector Type (Broad Level Connectors/PCB Connectors, Power Connectors, RF/HF Coaxial Connectors, Others), By Size By Platform By Country, Forecast Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European railway connectors market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 5% during the forecast period. The Europe railway connectors market is driven by the growing tourism industry in the region.

Further ongoing technological advancements such as the adoption of driverless trains by several countries in the region is further expected to propel the market during forecast period.

The Europe railway connectors market is segmented based on connector type, size, platform, application, company and country. Based on size, the market can be bifurcated into connectors body and backshell.

The connectors body segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the various benefits offered by it such as easy customization with standard modules and space saving. Based on platform, the market can be divided into rolling stock and signaling/infrastructure. The rolling stock segment holds a significant market share since it is more efficient than any other available platform and is also cost-effective.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe railway connectors market.

To classify and forecast Europe railway connectors market based on connector type, size, platform, application, company and country distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for Europe railway connectors market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in Europe railway connectors market.

To conduct pricing analysis for Europe railway connectors market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe railway connectors market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Europe railway connectors market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Connector Type:

Broad Level Connectors/PCB Connectors

Power Connectors

RF/HF Coaxial Connectors

Data Connectors

Pogo Pin Connectors/Spring Load Connectors

Modular Mix Connectors

Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Size:

Connectors Body

Backshell

Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Platform:

Rolling Stock

Signaling/Infrastructure

Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Application:

Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs)

Electric Multiple Units (EMUs)

Light Rails/Trams

Subways/Metros

Passenger Coaches

Europe Railway Connectors Market, By Country:

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Companies Mentioned

TE Connectivity Ltd

Amphenol Corporation

Molex Incorporated

ITT Inc

Smiths Interconnect, Inc

Fischer Connectors Inc

Esterline Technologies Corp

Schaltbau Holding AG

Sichuan Yonggui Science and Technology Co Ltd,

TT Electronics Plc

