The Ikoniscope20 performs immune monitoring functionsmore effectively, easily and competitively than conventional flow cytometers (the standard tool used for such detection)

The Ikoniscope20detects rare cells at a superior rate to that provided by flow cytometers, also providing detailed morphology information thanks to its high-quality images

Monitoring of immune responses in cancer patients is an increasing need because of newly approved immunotherapy treatments

Those results pave the way for new opportunities for commercialization of the Ikoniscope20, as a better alternative than the flow cytometer

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 Mnemonique: ALIKO),a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, announced preliminary results of the sensitivity of the Ikoniscope20 to detect rare cells carried out in collaboration with the Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Connecticut (UConn) School of Medicine.

The Ikoniscope20 can detect as many as one positive cell among each 250 tested cells from mice immunized with ovalbumin (protein found in chick eggs). This frequency of detection is comparable or higher than that obtained by flow cytometry (the standard tool used for such detection).

Moreover, the Ikoniscope20 was able to detect as few as 1 positive cell among each 1,000 tested cells from un-immunized mice (specific T cell is expected to be even lower than in immunized mice). In contrast, standard flow cytometry could not detect them at all.

The Ikoniscope20 can compete with more costly flow cytometry instruments, and perform immune monitoring functions more effectively, inexpensively and easily.

Thus, it opens other commercialization opportunities of the Ikoniscope20 as a tool used by research laboratories for immune response monitoring. There is a fast-growing addressable market for monitoring newly approved immunotherapy treatments for cancer patients.

Pramod Srivastava PhD MD, Director of the Neag Cancer Center: "The ability of the Ikoniscope20 to detect such rare cells should have a broad potential for applications in monitoring immune responses to cancers in experimental studies including monitoring of human cancer immuno-oncology trials, and is very exciting".

Dr. Michael Kilpatrick, Chief Scientific Officer of Ikonisys, added: "We are honored to be working with a leading medical center to further demonstrate the potential of the Ikoniscope20 platform in the detection and quantification of specific populations of clinically relevant cells in immuno-oncology. These results open a new market opportunity for the Ikoniscope20 as an instrument of choice, for research laboratories dedicated to immuno-oncology, in addition to being an instrument of discovery in the field of circulating tumor cells".

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

