Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading safety, cycle-life and performance, with substantial intellectual property. Will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, February 17, at 2:00pm EST. Electrovaya's COO Raj DasGupta will be providing an overview of the company's lithium-ion and solid-state battery platforms and growth strategy. Registration for the live webcast of the fireside chat is available Here, and this event is open to all investors. A replay of the fireside chat will be made available on Electrovaya's event page.
