EverGrow Coin Becomes Top BUSD Rewards Crypto Token and Passes 136K Holders Mark

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Did you know a shocking 92% of blockchain projects fail inside 18 months? A Wall Street Journal review revealed that around 74,000 crypto tokens have failed due to 'fraudulent tactics' like promising guaranteed returns or posting fake executive teams. A staggering $1 billion has been pumped into failed projects - thankfully that's a small % of the nearly $2 trillion crypto market that's stocked with smarter minds and even smarter projects.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de