

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE):



Earnings: $2.11 million in Q4 vs. -$37.27 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.85 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $24.88 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.58 per share Revenue: $776.69 million in Q4 vs. $554.55 million in the same period last year.



