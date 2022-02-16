Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - Gear Energy Ltd. (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) ("Gear" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following fourth quarter operating results and reserves summary to shareholders. Gear's Consolidated Financial Statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available for review on Gear's website at www.gearenergy.com and on www.sedar.com.





Three months ended Year ended (Cdn$ thousands, except per share, share and per boe amounts)

Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020 FINANCIAL





























Funds from operations (1)

17,938



8,253



15,955



54,368



33,429

Per boe

32.18



15.41



29.60



26.24



17.24

Per weighted average basic share

0.07



0.04



0.06



0.22



0.15

Cash flows from operating activities

17,421



8,016



9,601



51,881



30,217

Net income (loss)

78,117



39,349



6,608



80,498



(77,324 ) Per weighted average basic share

0.30



0.18



0.03



0.32



(0.36 ) Capital expenditures

4,936



386



10,256



28,884



12,441

Decommissioning liabilities settled (2)

1,566



726



944



4,641



1,505

Net acquisitions (3)

-



-



-



-



3

Net debt (1)

15,830



52,864



27,860



15,830



52,864

Weighted average shares, basic (thousands)

259,360



216,490



258,274



248,665



216,545

Shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

260,169



216,490



259,107



260,169



216,490























OPERATING



















Production



















Heavy oil (bbl/d)

3,282



3,236



3,325



3,211



2,985

Light and medium oil (bbl/d)

1,773



1,657



1,656



1,604



1,507

Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)

231



182



176



169



169

Natural gas (mcf/d)

4,637



4,477



4,215



4,149



3,825 Total (boe/d)

6,059



5,821



5,859



5,676



5,298

Average prices



















Heavy oil ($/bbl)

73.27



36.16



67.86



64.05



32.64

Light and medium oil ($/bbl)

88.99



48.10



80.49



77.51



45.41

Natural gas liquids ($/bbl)

59.50



26.02



47.48



47.90



19.56

Natural gas ($/mcf)

4.81



2.69



3.62



3.71



2.24

Netback ($/boe)



















Petroleum and natural gas sales

71.69



36.68



65.29



62.28



33.55

Royalties

(8.11 )

(4.38 )

(7.50 )

(6.82 )

(3.51 ) Operating costs

(16.94 )

(14.83 )

(17.44 )

(17.13 )

(14.80 ) Transportation costs

(3.00 )

(1.96 )

(2.04 )

(2.30 )

(2.20 ) Operating netback (1)

43.64



15.51



38.31



36.03



13.04

Realized risk management (loss) gain

(8.20 )

4.67



(5.13 )

(5.92 )

8.85

General and administrative

(2.55 )

(2.41 )

(2.70 )

(2.57 )

(2.67 ) Interest

(0.71 )

(2.25 )

(1.01 )

(1.24 )

(2.00 ) Realized (loss) gain on foreign exchange

-



(0.11 )

0.13



(0.05 )

0.02























TRADING STATISTICS

($ based on intra-day trading)



















High

1.09



0.31



0.89



1.09



0.50

Low

0.76



0.15



0.53



0.25



0.08

Close

0.92



0.29



0.83



0.92



0.29

Average daily volume (thousands)

2,887



320



2,145



2,349



510

























Funds from operations, net debt and operating netback do not have any standardized meanings under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. For additional information related to these measures, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures, where applicable, see "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this press release. Decommissioning liabilities settled includes expenditures made by both Gear and the federal government's Site Rehabilitation Program. Net acquisitions exclude non-cash items for decommissioning liability and deferred taxes and is net of post-closing adjustments.

MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Gear Energy delivered highly successful operational and financial results through 2021 that have compounded into growth in shareholders' value. Some of the many achievements are highlighted below.

Gear was able to grow annual production by seven per cent from year-end 2020 while investing only 53 per cent of 2021 Funds from Operations ("FFO"). More importantly over the same time period, Gear grew production by 67 per cent per debt adjusted share. Additionally, as a result of prudent investments into high quality drilling and waterflood opportunities, Gear was able to increase reserves organically by 24 per cent, (88 per cent per debt adjusted share), and replace 183 per cent of 2021 production on a Proved Developed Producing ("PDP") basis. All of this was accomplished with a record low PDP finding and development ("F&D") cost of $8.54 per boe and a record high PDP recycle ratio of 4.2 times. Similar strong numbers were achieved for the Total Proved ("TP") and Proved plus Probable ("P+P") reserve categories. While delivering these strong operational results, Gear also reduced net debt by 70 per cent from year-end 2020 and delivered a record low net debt to annualized FFO ratio of 0.2 times for the quarter and 0.3 times for the year.

Through 2021, Gear's team and assets have continued to demonstrate the capability to be very competitive. The total 2021 development capital investment of $28.9 million is projected to deliver a record high 162 per cent internal rate of return, using P+P reserves estimates from the evaluation prepared by Sproule Associates Ltd. ("Sproule") and the evaluator average price forecast. In addition, the realization of incremental reserves as a result of success in Gear's waterflood projects have increased sustainability by extending PDP and TP reserves life indices and lowering future capital requirements to maintain production.

Gear is excited to report that it is currently projecting to reach zero net debt by the second quarter of this year. Gear will be one of the first in the Canadian energy sector to reach this milestone. Upon successfully reaching this goal, Gear will then be able to add potential share buybacks or dividends to the tool chest of opportunities designed to further enhance future shareholder returns.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Funds from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $17.9 million, (net of a $4.6 million hedging cost), an increase of 12 per cent from the third quarter of 2021 as a result of higher commodity prices and increased production. Fourth quarter realized prices increased to $71.69 per boe from $65.29 per boe in the third quarter of 2021. The improved commodity prices were primarily driven by an increase in the WTI benchmark oil price which averaged US$77.19 per barrel in the fourth quarter.

Operating netback for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $43.64 per boe, Gear's highest operating netback since the second quarter of 2014 when WTI averaged US$103 per barrel. Operating costs inclusive of transportation were $0.46 per boe higher than the third quarter of 2021 due to a combination of gas conservation costs, seasonal weather and inflationary pressures.

Production for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 6,059 boe per day, an increase of three per cent from the third quarter of 2021 as a result of new production from the 2021 drilling program. Gear had previously targeted fourth quarter production of approximately 6,250 boe per day but experienced extreme cold weather conditions during the month of December, leading to well freeze-ups. These conditions continued into January 2022 with production finally normalizing through February.

Capital activity during the fourth quarter of 2021 was minimal, with Gear drilling one gross (0.3 net) light oil well in Wilson Creek, Alberta. This well was brought on production in 2022. In addition, Gear continued its investment in various waterflood opportunities. In total, Gear incurred $4.9 million of capital expenditures for the quarter.

Deleveraging continued for the fourth quarter, with Gear exiting the quarter with $15.8 million in net debt, a reduction of $12.0 million from the third quarter. Net debt to quarterly annualized FFO for the quarter was 0.2 times.

In the fourth quarter Gear realized a hedging loss of $8.20 per boe compared to the third quarter of 2021 of $5.13 per boe. Gear's future hedges are as follows and have been structured to capture as much upside in a commodity price recovery as possible with the use of wide collars and put spreads.



Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 2023 Volume (bbl/d) 2,400 2,400 2,400 1,200 - Type WTI 3-way collar WTI put spread WTI 3-way collar WTI 3-way collar N/A Pricing (C$/bbl) 50 x 62.50 x 86 50 x 62.50 premium of $2.32 50 x 62.50 x 116.50 50 x 65 x 120 N/A

2021 ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Delivered production of 5,676 boe per day for 2021, an increase of seven per cent over 2020 despite only investing 53 per cent of FFO into capital expenditures.

Posted year-end net debt of $15.8 million with a net debt to FFO ratio of 0.3 times for the year. This represents a substantial $37.0 million or 70 per cent reduction from year end 2020.

Generated $54.4 million of FFO or $26.24 per boe. FFO prior to hedging costs was $66.7 million or $32.16 per boe.

Successfully invested $28.9 million to drill 20 gross (18.7 net) wells, install and optimize multiple waterflood projects, complete various recompletion opportunities and fund other corporate capital. This investment provided an estimated 1,750 boe per day of new production, more than offsetting annual base decline.

Gear was able to reduce the year over year estimate of total decommissioning liabilities by 10 per cent from $87.5 million to $79.1 million, through the investment of $1.6 million from the Company, $3.0 million of Government sponsored funds and an improved estimate for remaining future asset retirement costs.

2022 OUTLOOK

On November 3, 2021, Gear released its 2022 capital budget. Gear would like to reaffirm the following targets for the year:

Three to four per cent annual growth in production through low-risk investment into core area drilling and waterflood opportunities; Achievement of zero net debt in the first half of the year; Continued commitment to improving Gear's Environmental, Social and Governance performance including reducing its environmental footprint through abandonment and reclamation activities; and The ability to return funds from operations to shareholders through potential share buybacks and/or dividends.

As a result of higher forecasted commodity prices, 2022 Guidance has been revised with respect to the royalty rate from 11 per cent to 13 per cent and the interest expense from $0.35 per boe to $0.25 per boe.

2022 GUIDANCE





2022

Revised Guidance



2022

Original

Guidance



2021

Actuals Annual Production (boe/d)

5,900 - 6,000



5,900 - 6,000



5,676

Heavy oil weighting (%)

49



49



57

Light/Medium oil and NGLs weighting (%)

38



38



31

Royalty rate (%)

13



11



11

Operating and transportation costs ($/boe)

19.50



19.50



19.43

General and administrative expense ($/boe)

3.35



3.35



2.57

Interest expense ($/boe)

0.25



0.35



1.24

Capital and abandonment expenditures ($ millions)

40



40



31

Using various WTI price forecasts for 2022 and assuming a WCS differential of US$13 per barrel, MSW and LSB differentials of US$3 per barrel, AECO gas price of C$3.50 per GJ, and a foreign exchange of US$0.79 per C$, Gear is forecasting 2022 funds from operations ("FFO") as follows:

WTI US$ 75 85 95 FFO ($ millions) 82 100 117 Capital and abandonment expenditures ($ millions) 40 40 40 FFO less capital and abandonment expenditures ($ millions) 42 60 77

2021 YEAR END RESERVES HIGHLIGHTS

Gear achieved the following reserves highlights through 2021 activity, compared to 2020 results including full corporate abandonment and reclamation obligation ("ARO") costs. No acquisitions were completed in 2021; as such, FD&A costs are equivalent to F&D costs.

Proved Developed Producing ("PDP")

3.80 MMboe of additions

Reserves increased 24 per cent, 88 per cent per Debt Adjusted ("DA") share (1)

Reserves value on a Before Tax 10 per cent discounted basis ("BT10") increased 116 per cent, 227 per cent on a per DA share basis(1)

Replaced 183 per cent of 2021 annual production

F&D (and FD&A) cost(1) of $8.54/boe including change in Future Development Capital ("FDC")

Recycle ratio(1) of 4.2x based on 2021 operating netback(1) of $36.03/boe (before hedging)

Total Proved ("TP")

5.73 MMboe of additions

Reserves increased 28 per cent, 94 per cent per DA share(1)

Reserves value BT10 increased 122 per cent, 237 per cent on a per DA share basis(1)

Replaced 276 per cent of 2021 annual production

F&D cost(1) of $12.28/boe including change in FDC

Recycle ratio(1) of 2.9x

Total Proved plus Probable ("P+P")

4.90 MMboe of additions

Reserves increased 12 per cent, 70 per cent per DA share(1)

Reserves value BT10 increased 80 per cent, 173 per cent on a per DA share basis(1)

Replaced 236 per cent of 2021 annual production

F&D cost(1) of $8.13/boe including change in FDC

Recycle ratio(1) of 4.4x

Corporate liquids weighting decreased to 87 per cent from 90 per cent for the P+P reserves case. Light/medium oil and Natural Gas Liquids ("NGLs") decreased two per cent while heavy oil dropped by one per cent and gas increased by three per cent. Corporate P+P reserves are now balanced 42 per cent heavy oil, 39 per cent light and medium oil, 6 per cent NGLs and 13 per cent gas.

In aggregate, the reserves associated with the 2021 capital development program came in on target. Reserves additions across all categories were achieved primarily through a combination of the following:

Successful new drilling in Paradise Hill, Wildmere, Provost, Tableland and Wilson Creek

Base performance revisions in Paradise Hill, Tableland and Wildmere

Recognition of waterflood implementation and response in Wilson Creek, Maidstone and Wildmere

Economic factors as a percentage of annual reserves additions were 20 per cent, 40 per cent and 54 per cent for PDP, TP and P+P values, respectively

Management's annual estimate of future potential drilling locations decreased to 440 un-risked net locations as a result of high grading the future inventory through increased use of multi-laterals, increased inter-well spacing, and the impacts of land expiries. The Sproule evaluation currently recognizes 97 net locations in the TP category and 160 in the P+P category. These booked locations represent 22 and 36 per cent of management's estimates, respectively. The 160 net booked P+P locations include 41 multi-lateral horizontals, 103 single lateral horizontals and 16 vertical wells.

Corporate Net Asset Values ("NAV") BT10(2) are $0.57 per share for PDP, $0.90 per share for TP and $1.49 per share for P+P utilizing the price forecast at January 1, 2022 used in the Sproule evaluation. These values represent a respective 475 per cent, 310 per cent and 186 per cent increase from the prior year. Additional NAV values at various flat price scenarios and discount rates are highlighted within.

The Reserves Life Index ("RLI") (3) for each category are 4.6 years for PDP, 7.4 years for TP, and 10.1 years for P+P. These values represent seven per cent improvement for PDP and TP and a six per cent reduction for P+P when compared to the prior year.

FD&A cost, F&D cost, reserves per DA share, reserves per DA share, reserves value BT10 per DA share, recycle ratio and operating netback do not have any standardized meanings under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP ratios and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. For additional information related to these measures see "Efficiency Ratios" and "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this press release. Net Asset Value is a supplementary financial measure. See "Efficiency Ratios" and "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this press release for an explanation of the composition of this supplementary financial measure Reserves Life Index is an oil and gas metric that does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. For additional information related to this measure see "Oil and Gas Metrics" in this press release.

RESERVES SUMMARY

Year-end 2021 reserves were evaluated by independent reserves evaluator Sproule Associates Ltd. ("Sproule") in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). A reserves committee, comprised of independent board members, reviews the qualifications and appointment of the independent reserves evaluator and reviews the procedures for providing information to the evaluators. The reserves evaluation was based on an average of price forecasts prepared by Sproule, GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. and McDaniel & Associates Consulting Ltd. effective at January 1, 2022. Reserves included herein are stated on a company gross basis (working interest before deduction of royalties without inclusion of any royalty interests) unless noted otherwise. Additional reserves information required under NI 51-101 will be included in Gear's Annual Information Form to be filed on SEDAR on or before March 31, 2022.

The following tables outline Gear's reserves as at December 31, 2021. No provision for interest, risk management contracts, debt service charges and general and administrative expenses have been made and it should not be assumed that the net present values of the reserves estimated by Sproule represents the fair market value of the reserves.

Reserves Summary at Dec 31, 2021 Using Forecast Costs and January 1, 2022 Evaluator Average Forecast Prices

Company Gross Light & Medium Oil

(Mbbl) Heavy Oil

(Mbbl) NGL's

(Mbbl) Natural Gas

(MMcf) Equivalent

(Mboe) Liquids Ratio

(%) Proved Developed Producing 3,747 3,180 519 8,910 8,931 83 Proved Non-Producing & Undeveloped 3,172 3,082 533 5,596 7,720 88 Total Proved 6,919 6,263 1,053 14,505 16,651 85 Probable Developed Producing 1,245 866 160 2,775 2,734 83 Probable Non-Producing & Undeveloped 2,139 3,842 285 4,043 6,940 90 Total Probable 3,385 4,708 445 6,818 9,674 88 Total Proved plus Probable 10,303 10,970 1,498 21,324 26,325 86

Net Present Value of Future Revenues Including Full ARO Before Income Taxes Under Forecast Prices and Costs

Company Gross Undiscounted Discounted Discounted Discounted Discounted ($ thousands)

@ 5% @ 10% @ 15% @ 20% Proved Developed Producing 146,729 166,915 159,119 147,696 137,105 Proved Non-Producing & Undeveloped 156,215 112,700 83,696 63,753 49,494 Total Proved 302,945 279,615 242,815 211,449 186,600 Probable Developed Producing 86,452 59,271 44,106 34,941 28,905 Probable Non-Producing & Undeveloped 190,958 141,036 109,408 87,863 72,339 Total Probable 277,409 200,306 153,513 122,805 101,245 Total Proved plus Probable 580,354 479,921 396,328 334,254 287,844

Net Future Development Capital ("FDC") Under Forecast Prices and Costs

($ thousands) Proved Probable Total 2022 22,057 12,973 35,030 2023 47,097 33,943 81,040 2024 66,821 11,713 78,534 2025 9,166 12,380 21,546 2026 6,516 8,145 14,661 Undiscounted Total 151,657 109,633 230,810

EFFICIENCY RATIOS

The following table highlights annual capital efficiency through F&D and FD&A costs per boe metrics.





2021



2020 Reserves (mboes), Capital ($ thousands)

PDP



TP



P+P



PDP



TP



P+P Development Reserves Additions

3,797



5,725



4,899



280



(1,186 )

(1,732 ) Net Acquisition Reserves Additions

-



-



-



(3 )

(127 )

(346 ) Total Reserves Additions

3,797



5,725



4,899



283



(1,313 )

(2,078 )

























Development capital

28,884



28,884



28,884



11,775



11,775



11,775

Development change in FDC

3,538



41,436



10,956



-



(41,825 )

(41,082 ) Total development capital including FDC

32,422



70,320



39,840



11,775



(30,050 )

(29,307 )

























Net acquisition capital

-



-



-



3



3



3

Net acquisition change in FDC

-



-



-



-



-



-

Total net acquisition capital including FDC

-



-



-



3



3



3





























Total capital

28,884



28,884



28,884



11,778



11,778



11,778

Total change in FDC

3,538



41,436



10,956



-



(41,825 )

(41,082 ) Total capital including FDC

32,422



70,320



39,840



11,778



(30,047 )

(29,304 )

























F&D costs with FDC per boe

8.54



12.28



8.13













FD&A costs with FDC per boe

8.54



12.28



8.13













3 Year average FD&A including FDC per boe

21.78



18.47



17.57







































Recycle ratio (FD&A with FDC)

4.2



2.9



4.4

















Reserves Life Index ("RLI")

(years) 2021 2020 2019 Proved Developed Producing 4.6 4.3 4.2 Total Proved 7.4 6.9 6.6 Total Proved plus Probable 10.1 10.7 9.4

Net Asset Value ("NAV") at December 31, 2021

($ millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Value of Company Interest Proved plus Probable Reserves Discounted at 10%

(Before Tax) 396.2 220.3 Undeveloped Land 6.3 5.7 Net Debt (15.8) (52.9) NAV 386.7 173.1 Shares Outstanding (millions) 260.2 216.5 NAV per Share 1.49 0.80

Using various constant WTI price forecasts and assuming a WCS differential of US$13 per barrel, MSW and LSB differentials of US$3 per barrel, AECO gas price of C$3.50 per GJ, and a foreign exchange of US$0.79 per C$, NAV's at December 31, 2021 at various discount rates before tax are as follows:

NAV per Share Discount Rate (%) Evaluator Average Forecast Prices, Jan 1, 2022 WTI US$75/bbl WTI US$85/bbl WTI US$95/bbl Proved Developed Producing 10 0.57 0.78 0.98 1.19 Total Proved 10 0.90 1.28 1.68 2.07 Total Proved plus Probable 10 1.49 2.04 2.62 3.20 Proved Developed Producing 5 0.60 0.87 1.11 1.35 Total Proved 5 1.04 1.52 2.00 2.47 Total Proved plus Probable 5 1.81 2.50 3.22 3.92

RESERVES RECONCILIATION

Reserves Reconciliation

Company Gross

Heavy Oil (Mbbl)



Light & Medium Oil

(Mbbl)



Natural Gas (MMcf)



Natural Gas Liquids (Mbbl)



Oil Equivalent (Mboe) Proved Producing































Opening Balance, January 1, 2021

2,483



3,406



6,084



302



7,205





Technical Revisions

1,222



80



2,894



209



1,995





Drilling Extensions

-



43



29



1



48





Infill Drilling

116



195



271



18



374





Improved Recovery

192



393



218



19



640





Acquisitions

-



-



-



-



-





Dispositions

-



-



-



-



-





Economic Factors

340



214



928



32



741





Production

(1,172 )

(585 )

(1,514 )

(62 )

(2,072 )

Closing Balance, December 31, 2021

3,180



3,747



8,910



519



8,931 Total Proved





















Opening Balance, January 1, 2021

5,433



5,716



8,427



444



12,998





Technical Revisions

514



(50 )

4,451



474



1,680





Drilling Extensions

262



43



263



1



349





Infill Drilling

331



252



317



20



656





Improved Recovery

283



393



218



19



731





Acquisitions

-



-



-



-



-





Dispositions

-



-



-



-



-





Economic Factors

612



1,150



2,343



156



2,309





Production

(1,172 )

(585 )

(1,514 )

(62 )

(2,072 )

Closing Balance, December 31, 2021

6,262



6,919



14,505



1,053



16,651 Proved plus Probable





















Opening Balance, January 1, 2021

10,114



10,371



13,901



696



23,498





Technical Revisions

(553 )

(563 )

6,706



794



796





Drilling Extensions

287



-



83



-



301





Infill Drilling

286



409



457



11



782





Improved Recovery

378



-



17



-



381





Acquisitions

-



-



-



-



-





Dispositions

-



-



-



-



-





Economic Factors

1,632



671



1,674



58



2,640





Production

(1,172 )

(585 )

(1,514 )

(62 )

(2,072 )

Closing Balance, December 31, 2021

10,970



10,303



21,324



1,498



26,325

FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS

Evaluator average crude oil and natural gas benchmark reference pricing, inflation, and exchange rates utilized by Sproule as at January 1, 2022 were as follows:

Year Inflation

(%) Exchange Rate

(USD/CAD) WTI Cushing

(40 API)

(USD/bbl) Edmonton MSW

(40 API)

(CAD/bbl) WCS Hardisty

(21 API)

(CAD/bbl) AECO/NIT Spot

(CAD/mmbtu) 2022 0.00 0.797 72.83 86.82 74.42 3.56 2023 2.33 0.797 68.78 80.73 69.17 3.21 2024 2.00 0.797 66.76 78.01 66.54 3.05 2025 2.00 0.797 68.09 79.57 67.87 3.11 2026 2.00 0.797 69.45 81.16 69.23 3.17 2027 2.00 0.797 70.84 82.78 70.61 3.23 2028 2.00 0.797 72.26 84.44 72.02 3.30 2029 2.00 0.797 73.70 86.13 73.46 3.36 2030 2.00 0.797 75.18 87.85 74.69 3.43 2031 2.00 0.797 76.68 89.61 76.19 3.50 2032+ 2.00 0.797 +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr

GEAR ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

As at December 31

(Cdn$ thousands)

2021



2020 ASSETS











Current assets













Accounts receivable $ 12,383

$ 8,539

Prepaid expenses

3,212



3,176



Inventory

6,631



5,621





22,226



17,336















Deferred income tax asset

32,888



-

Property, plant and equipment

263,649



244,940 Total assets $ 318,763

$ 262,276











LIABILITIES







Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 11,701

$ 6,266



Debt

-



5,000



Decommissioning liability

7,343



2,714



Risk management contracts

2,595



19





21,639



13,999













Debt

26,355



45,749 Convertible debentures

-



12,843

Decommissioning liability

71,721



84,756 Total liabilities

119,715



157,347











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Share capital

350,332



333,711



Convertible debentures

-



2,494



Contributed surplus

19,337



19,843



Deficit

(170,621 )

(251,119 ) Total shareholders' equity

199,048



104,929 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 318,763

$ 262,276

GEAR ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (unaudited)

For the years ended December 31

(Cdn$ thousands)





Share Capital



Convertible Debentures



Contributed Surplus



Deficit



Total Equity Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 335,455

$ 2,498

$ 18,097

$ (173,795 ) $ 182,255 Common shares repurchased

(1,764 )

-



1,274



-



(490 ) Conversion of convertible debentures

20



(4 )

-



-



16

Share-based compensation

-



-



472



-



472

Net loss for the year

-



-



-



(77,324 )

(77,324 ) Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 333,711

$ 2,494

$ 19,843

$ (251,119 ) $ 104,929 Conversion of convertible debentures

15,679



(2,494 )

-



-



13,185

Stock option exercise

942



-



(1,004 )

-



(62 ) Share-based compensation

-



-



498



-



498

Net income for the year

-



-



-



80,498



80,498 Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 350,332

$ -

$ 19,337

$ (170,621 ) $ 199,048

GEAR ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31



























(Cdn$ thousands, except per share amounts)

2021



2020



2021



2020



























REVENUE

























Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 39,961

$ 19,644

$ 129,027

$ 65,057



Royalties

(4,519 )

(2,344 )

(14,133 )

(6,812 )



35,442



17,300



114,894



58,245























Realized (loss) gain on risk management contracts

(4,572 )

2,500



(12,271 )

17,163



Unrealized (loss) gain on risk management contracts

3,952



(2,597 )

(2,576 )

3,075





34,822



17,203



100,047



78,483



















EXPENSES

















Operating

9,445



7,944



35,498



28,692



Transportation

1,670



1,047



4,755



4,267



General and administrative

1,422



1,253



5,332



5,181



Interest and financing charges

395



1,204



2,572



3,881



Depletion, depreciation and amortization

9,745



8,845



35,423



32,448



Impairment (reversal)

(33,675 )

(42,633 )

(33,675 )

55,573



Accretion

353



368



1,865



1,641



Share-based compensation

167



78



498



472



Loss on foreign exchange

-



60



98



683



Convertible debenture modification

-



(351 )

-



(351 )

Other costs

71



39



71



39







(10,407 )

(22,146 )

52,437



132,526

Deferred income tax recovery (expense)

32,888



-



32,888



(23,281 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 78,117

$ 39,349

$ 80,498

$ (77,324 )





































Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.30

$ 0.18

$ 0.32

$ (0.36 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.29

$ 0.15

$ 0.31

$ (0.36 )

GEAR ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31

Year Ended

December 31

(Cdn$ thousands)

2021



2020



2021



2020



























CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES























Net income (loss) $ 78,117

$ 39,349

$ 80,498

$ (77,324 ) Add items not involving cash:

















Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts

(3,952 )

2,597



2,576



(3,075 )

Depletion, depreciation and amortization

9,745



8,845



35,423



32,448



Impairment (reversal)

(33,675 )

(42,633 )

(33,675 )

55,573



Accretion

353



368



1,865



1,641



Share-based compensation

167



78



498



472



Convertible debenture modification

-



(351 )

-



(351 )

Unrealized loss on foreign exchange

-



-



-



725



Other costs

71



-



71



39



Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(32,888 )

-



(32,888 )

23,281

Decommissioning liabilities settled

(1,000 )

(141 )

(1,619 )

(920 ) Change in non-cash working capital

483



(96 )

(868 )

(2,292 )





17,421



8,016



51,881



30,217



















CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Repayments of debt under credit facilities

(11,450 )

(7,216 )

(24,394 )

(14,230 ) Settlement of stock options

-



-



(29 )

-

Exercise of stock options

(22 )

-



(33 )

-

Common shares repurchased

-



-



-



(490 )



(11,472 )

(7,216 )

(24,456 )

(14,720 )

















CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Property, plant and equipment expenditures

(4,936 )

(386 )

(28,884 )

(12,441 ) Net acquisition of petroleum and natural gas properties

-



-



-



(3 ) Change in non-cash working capital

(1,013 )

(414 )

1,459



(3,053 )





(5,949 )

(800 )

(27,425 )

(15,497 )

















INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

-



-



-



-

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

-



-



-



- CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

Forward-looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "strategy" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the continuation of making the balance sheet a strategic priority in 2022; the projection of net debt to be zero in the second quarter of 2022 using current forecasted prices; the transitioning towards a financial strategy that includes material returns to shareholders through potential for share buybacks, dividends, and expanded growth and acquisition opportunities; future hedges structured to capture as much upside in a commodity price recovery; 2022 outlook that targets three to four per cent annual growth in production through low-risk investment into core area drilling and waterflood opportunities, continued commitment of Gear's environmental footprint through abandonment and reclamation activities, and the ability to return free funds from operations to shareholders through a combination of share buybacks and/or dividends; 2022 guidance including expected annual average production (including commodity weightings), expected royalty rate, expected operating and transportation costs, expected general and administrative costs, expected interest expense and expected capital and abandonment expenditures; and 2022 FFO and FFO less capital and abandonment expenditures at various WTI prices.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Gear including, without limitation: that Gear will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the continuance of existing (and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of Gear's reserves and resource volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; and the continued availability of adequate debt and equity financing and funds from operations to fund its planned expenditures. Gear believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

To the extent that any forward-looking information contained herein may be considered a financial outlook, such information has been included to provide readers with an understanding of management's assumptions used for budgeting and developing future plans and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Gear's products; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Gear or by third party operators of Gear's properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; any action taken by Gear's lenders to reduce borrowing capacity or demand repayment under its Credit Facilities; inaccurate estimation of Gear's oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavorable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; and the impact of competitors. In addition, any future share buybacks, payments of dividends or any other distributions to shareholders will depend on the Board of Directors of Gear determining that such actions are in the best interests of the Company. Gear's Board of Directors may determine that any available cash should be allocated for other purposes such as acquisitions or additional capital expenditures instead of making distributions to shareholders. In addition, forward-looking information and statements are subject to certain other risks detailed from time to time in Gear's public documents including in Gear's most current annual information form which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Gear does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP and other financial measures that Gear uses to analyze financial performance. These specified financial measures include non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures, and are not defined by IFRS and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP and other financial measures. Management believes that the non-GAAP and other financial measures used by the Company are key performance measures for Gear and provide investors with information that is commonly used by other oil and gas companies. These key performance indicators and benchmarks as presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. These non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered an alternative to or more meaningful than their most directly comparable financial measure presented in the financial statements, as an indication of the Company's performance. Descriptions of the non-GAAP and other financial measures used by the Company as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, where applicable, is provided below.

Funds from Operations

Funds from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital and decommissioning liabilities settled. Gear evaluates its financial performance primarily on funds from operations and considers it a key measure for management and investors as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the funds from operations necessary to fund its capital program and decommissioning liabilities and repay debt. The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations from cash flows from operating activities.

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities to funds from operations:





Three months ended

Year ended ($ thousands)

Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities

17,421



8,016



9,601



51,881



30,217

Decommissioning liabilities settled (1)

1,000



141



40



1,619



920

Change in non-cash working capital

(483 )

96



6,314



868



2,292 Funds from operations

17,938



8,253



15,955



54,368



33,429

Decommissioning liabilities settled includes only expenditures made by Gear.

Funds from Operations per BOE

Funds from operations per boe is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from operating activities above, divided by sales production for the period. Gear considers this a useful non-GAAP ratio for management and investors as it evaluates financial performance on a per boe level, which enables better comparison to other oil and gas companies in demonstrating its ability to generate the funds from operations necessary to fund its capital program and settle decommissioning liabilities and repay debt.

Funds from operations per weighted average basic share

Funds from operations per weighted average basic share is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from operating activities above, divided by the weighted average basic share amount. Gear considers this non-GAAP ratio a useful measure for management and investors as it demonstrates its ability to generate the funds from operations, on a per weighted average basic share basis, necessary to fund its capital program and settle decommissioning liabilities and repay debt.

Net Debt

Net debt is a capital management measure defined as debt plus amounts outstanding under subordinated convertible debentures ("Convertible Debentures") less current working capital items (excluding debt, Convertible Debentures, risk management contracts and decommissioning liabilities). Gear believes net debt provides management and investors with a measure that is a key indicator of its leverage and strength of its balance sheet. Changes in net debt are primarily a result of funds from operations, capital and abandonment expenditures and equity issuances.

Reconciliation of debt to net debt:

Capital Structure and Liquidity

($ thousands)

Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Debt

26,355



50,749

Convertible Debentures (at face value) (1)

-



13,185

Working capital (surplus) (2)

(10,525 )

(11,070 ) Net debt

15,830



52,864

Excludes unamortized portion of issuance costs. Excludes risk management contracts, debt, Convertible Debentures and decommissioning liabilities.

Net Debt to Funds from Operations

Net debt to funds from operations is a non-GAAP ratio and is defined as net debt, as defined and reconciled to debt above, divided by the funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from operating activities above, for the year. Gear uses net debt to funds from operations to analyze financial and operating performance. Gear considers this a key measure for management and investors as it demonstrates the Company's ability to pay off its debt and take on new debt, if necessary, using the most recent annual results.

Net Debt to Quarterly Annualized Funds from Operations

Net debt to quarterly annualized funds from operations is a non-GAAP ratio and is defined as net debt, as defined and reconciled to debt above, divided by the annualized funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from operating activities above, for the most recently completed quarter. Gear uses net debt to quarterly annualized funds from operations to analyze financial and operating performance. Gear considers this a key measure for management and investors as it demonstrates the Company's ability to pay off its debt and take on new debt, if necessary, using the most recent quarter's results.

Debt Adjusted Shares

Debt adjusted shares is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as the weighted average shares plus the share equivalent on Gear's average net debt, as defined and reconciled to debt above, over the period, assuming that net debt were to be extinguished with a share issuance based on a certain share price; however, it should be noted that Gear's bank debt is not convertible into shares and, although Gear's Convertible Debentures were convertible into shares, the calculation of debt adjusted shares was not based on the conversion of the Convertible Debentures in accordance with the terms of such Convertible Debentures. The calculation of debt adjusted shares assumes that Gear issues shares for cash proceeds and such proceeds are used to repay the amounts outstanding under both the Company's bank debt and the Convertible Debentures. The Convertible Debentures are assumed to be extinguished in the per debt adjusted share calculations. Gear has used the ten-day volume weighted average share price ending at the end of the period as this share price better captures the actual price that could be theoretically used in the event that shares are hypothetically issued to extinguish outstanding debt. Gear considers debt adjusted shares a useful measure for management and investors as it enables oil and gas companies to be put on an equal, enterprise value-based footing when calculating per share numbers.

Reconciliation of weighted average basic shares to debt adjusted shares:





Three months ended



Year ended (thousands, except per share amounts)

Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Sep 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Weighted average basic shares

259,360



216,490



258,274



248,665



216,545

Average share price (1)

0.89



0.28



0.79



0.89



0.28

Average net debt (2)

21,845



56,704



30,639



34,347



61,308

Share equivalent on average net debt (3)

24,545



202,514



38,783



38,592



218,957 Debt adjusted shares

283,905



419,004



297,057



287,257



435,502

Average share price obtained by a ten-day volume weighted average price ending at the end of the period. Average net debt obtained by a simple average between opening and ending net debt for the quarters and years ended. Share equivalent on average net debt obtained by average net debt divided by average share price.

Reserves per debt adjusted shares

Reserves per debt adjusted shares is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as reserves, boe, divided by debt adjusted shares, as defined and reconciled to weighted average basic shares above. Gear considers reserves, boe, per debt adjusted shares a useful non-GAAP ratio for management and investors as it enables oil and gas companies to be put on an equal, enterprise value-based footing when calculating per share numbers to demonstrate the Company's ability to produce oil and gas.

(boe per debt adjusted share) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Proved developed producing 0.031 0.017 Total proved 0.058 0.030 Total proved plus probable 0.092 0.054

Reserves value before tax 10 per cent per debt adjusted shares

Reserves value before tax 10 per cent per debt adjusted shares is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as reserves value before tax 10 per cent, divided by debt adjusted shares, as defined and reconciled to weighted average basic shares above. Gear considers reserves value before tax 10 per cent per debt adjusted shares a useful non-GAAP ratio for management and investors as it enables oil and gas companies to be put on an equal, enterprise value-based footing when calculating per share numbers to demonstrate the Company's ability to produce oil and gas.

($ per debt adjusted share) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Proved developed producing 0.554 0.169 Total proved 0.845 0.251 Total proved plus probable 1.379 0.506

Operating Netback

Operating netbacks are non-GAAP ratios calculated based on the amount of revenues received on a per unit of production basis after royalties and operating costs. Management considers operating netback to be a key measure of operating performance and profitability on a per unit basis of production. Management believes that netback provides investors with information that is commonly used by other oil and gas companies. The measurement on a per boe basis assists management and investors with evaluating operating performance on a comparable basis.

Finding and Development ("F&D") Costs and Finding, Development and Acquisition ("FD&A") Costs

F&D costs and FD&A costs are non-GAAP ratios. The calculation for F&D includes all exploration, development capital for that period plus the change in FDC for that period. This total capital including the change in the FDC is then divided by the change in reserves for that period incorporating all revisions for that same period. The calculation for FD&A is calculated in the same manner except it also accounts for any acquisition costs incurred during the period. Gear considers F&D and FD&A as useful non-GAAP ratios for management and investors to measure the return of investment or capital efficiency of the Company's capital expenditures.

Recycle Ratio

Recycle ratio is a non-GAAP ratio. Recycle ratio is calculated by dividing operating netback per barrel of oil equivalent by either F&D or FD&A costs on a per barrel of oil equivalent. Management uses recycle ratio to relate the cost of adding reserves to the expected cash flows to be generated.

Net Asset Value ("NAV")

NAV is a supplementary financial measure the composition of which is set out under the heading "Efficiency Ratios" in this press release. Gear considers NAV a useful supplementary measure for management and investors as it enables oil and gas companies to measure the value of an outstanding share of the Company based on the independent reserves evaluation of the Company's reserves plus certain assumptions made by management as to the value of the other assets of the Company. For the purposes of calculating NAV as presented herein, undeveloped land has been based on internal estimates of the value of the Company's undeveloped land. Net debt is used as a component of the NAV calculation, which is a capital management measure the composition of which is explained above. For the purposes of the calculation of NAV the number of shares outstanding does not include any shares issuable on any securities of the Company that are convertible, exchangeable or exercisable into shares of the Company.

Oil and Gas Metrics

This press release contains the term reserves life index, which is an oil and gas metric that does not have a standardized meaning or standard method of calculation and therefore such measure may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Reserves life index has been included herein to provide readers with an additional measure to evaluate the Company's performance; however, such measure is not a reliable indicator of the future performance of the Company and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods. Reserves life index is calculated by dividing the reserves in each category by the corresponding Sproule forecast of annual production.

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses drilling locations in three categories: (i) proved locations; (ii) probable locations; and (iii) unbooked locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from Sproule reserves report as of December 31, 2021 and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. All drilling locations identified herein that are not proved or probable locations are considered unbooked locations. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on Gear's prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of our multi-year drilling activities based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production, pricing assumptions and reserves information. There is no certainty that Gear will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which Gear actually drill wells will ultimately depend upon the availability of capital, regulatory approvals, seasonal restrictions, oil and natural gas prices, costs, actual drilling results, additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While the majority of Gear's unbooked locations are extensions or infills of the drilling patterns already recognized by the independent evaluator, other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

Disclosure provided herein in respect of BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six Mcf to one Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Initial Production Rates

Any references in this document to initial production (or IP) rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter. Additionally, such rates may also include recovered "load oil" fluids used in well completion stimulation. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for Gear.

