Donnerstag, 17.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
TAAT Global: Monster-News! 7 Gründe um in diese Aktie zu investieren – Kursexplosion?
17.02.2022 | 07:41
Admission to trading of Airobot Technologies AS additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-02-17 07:34 CET --


According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision
made on January 21st, 2022, Airobot Technologies AS additionally issued 156,942
shares will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq
Tallinn AS after the conditions in clause 1.2. are met. 

The conditions in clause 1.2. are met as of 17.02.2022.
Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Airobot Technologies AS
will be admitted to trading as of today, February 17th, 2022. 

Thus, altogether 2,511,067 shares of Airobot Technologies AS (ISIN:
EE3100092792) will be traded under the trading code AIR as of February 17th,
2022. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
