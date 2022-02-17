Admission to trading of Airobot Technologies AS additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-02-17 07:34 CET -- According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on January 21st, 2022, Airobot Technologies AS additionally issued 156,942 shares will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the conditions in clause 1.2. are met. The conditions in clause 1.2. are met as of 17.02.2022. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Airobot Technologies AS will be admitted to trading as of today, February 17th, 2022. Thus, altogether 2,511,067 shares of Airobot Technologies AS (ISIN: EE3100092792) will be traded under the trading code AIR as of February 17th, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.