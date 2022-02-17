The German heat pump manufacturer Stiebel Eltron is one of the "Climate Leaders" in Europe. Companies in this top category lead the way with their portfolio in the use of climate-friendly renewable energies. This is the result of a current market analysis by the European Environmental Bureau.

"The European Environmental Bureau awards the top rating 'Climate Leader' to both our umbrella brand 'Stiebel Eltron' and our 'Thermia' appliances we are very pleased with this excellent result for our climate-friendly portfolio," says Nicholas Matten, Managing Director of green-tech manufacturer Stiebel Eltron.

Climate targets achievable with heat pumps

With heat pump heating, countries in Europe have the technology they need to achieve their climate protection goals: By 2030, the European Commission wants to save 55 percent of greenhouse gases compared to 1990. To achieve this, harmful emissions in the building sector are to be drastically reduced. So far, buildings in the EU are collectively responsible for 36 percent of damaging greenhouse gas emissions, "In the boiler room, it is now a matter of switching all the signs to green," says Matten. "This includes lowering the price of electricity in Germany." Currently German consumers are paying electricity prices that are far too high in comparison with the rest of Europe. The reason: the large share of state-imposed taxes and levies in the final price.

Calling on governments climate-friendly turnaround in heating

In order to decisively advance the climate-friendly turnaround in the boiler room, the 19 Climate Leaders, together with the European Environmental Bureau, are sending an appeal to their respective governments: https://ots.de/TNJpO6

About the Brand Audit of the European Environmental Bureau (EEB)

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) conducted a brand audit of European heating manufacturers on behalf of the NGO Coolproducts campaign. The heating companies were rated on the climate friendliness of their portfolio. The top rating "Climate Leaders" was achieved by 19 companies out of a total of 49 surveyed.

About Stiebel Eltron

Stiebel Eltron is one of the world's market leading suppliers of technology products for building services and green tech: STIEBEL ELTRON Group (stiebel-eltron.com)

