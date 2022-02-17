Nanomerics Ltd: Nanomerics Expands and Moves to New Laboratories

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Nanomerics Ltd., a private speciality pharmaceutical company and University College London spin out, today announced that the Company had invested significantly in its operations, and moved to new laboratories and offices in North London. The laboratories will enable Nanomerics to conduct research within state of the art facilities at the Griffin Institute at Northwick Park and St Mark's Hospital. As well as conducting research to support Nanomerics' numerous licensees and potential partners; in the near future, Nanomerics also plans to offer Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliant production of selected dosage forms relevant to Nanomerics' Phase I activities.
