Nepra Foods Announces DTCC Eligibility of Its Common Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce it has received "DTCC eligibility" through The Depository Trust Company, a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), making its stock freely tradable pursuant to U.S. securities laws.

The DTCC is one of the largest securities depositories in the world, facilitating electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. Nepra shares, trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the trading symbol NPRFF, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTCC.

The DTCC's automated system helps boost efficiencies, reduce risk and lower costs for participants, issuers and investors. It also opens the door to stock exchanges that require DTC-eligibility prior to listing. In 2020, DTCC's subsidiaries processed securities transactions valued at more than U.S. $2.3 quadrillion. Its depository provides custody and asset servicing for securities issues from 170 countries and territories valued at U.S. $73.5 trillion.

"Becoming DTCC-eligible is another critical step and milestone for our company," says Nepra CEO David Wood. "By making it easier for brokerage firms to offer Nepra securities as part of their book, we become more accessible and appealing to investors looking to include a growing plant-based food brand to their portfolio."

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

