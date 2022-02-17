With Tablio, TraceSafe enters smart hospitality and healthcare with a cornerstone device connecting the communication workflow and enterprise ecosystem

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - TraceSafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe" or the "Company"), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale industrial and enterprise operations, has launched Tablio - a breakthrough enterprise communication and workflow solution. This first-of-its-kind device will revolutionize customer experience and workflow optimization in any enterprise set-up, including hospitality, maritime, health and long-term care, education and industrial worksites. With a single device, organizations of any size will be able to manage digital identification and credentials, access control, enterprise payments, messaging flow, location analytics and multiple other functions from one sleek wearable micro tablet.





With a universal form factor to serve different industries, Tablio offers multiple use cases that can transform all aspects of enterprise operations. Using direct, group or broadcast messages, organizations like cruise ships and resorts can optimize effective communications between staff and eliminate the need for intrusive PA systems. Guests and other users can also respond using one of the several suggested messages with a single tap. Other solution features include an SOS button for emergencies and vibrate mode for alerts, making long-term care centers safer for residents and healthcare workers. Location analytics and movement data can help organizations make effective decisions to manage safety, efficiency, experience and compliance leading to significant cost-saving and measurable business impact.

"TraceSafe has been working closely with leading businesses across industries and we have discovered that effective communication is mission critical for any organization's long term success. Tablio is the perfect solution to address these customers' needs and the growing market for an enterprise wearable that allows messaging, ID, access control, payments and potentially a digital wallet." said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "Our vast global sales network has already had success deploying technology solutions at scale to hospitality, healthcare and other enterprise environments. Tablio is a truly unique product that offers powerful operational advantages to these industries and the current features are just the tip of the transformational iceberg that is Tablio"

Tablio is WiFi enabled for instant connectivity and powered by Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 and always-on e-Paper display for longer battery life. The device is connected to TraceSafe's proprietary platform that allows a seamless flow of information and critical real-time data to empower organizations to optimize workflow and save substantial operational costs.

Key features:

802.11 b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 ultra-low power

2.9" diagonal e-Paper display viewable in direct sunlight

Front light for night-viewing

Four (4) touch buttons for user input

Built-in buzzer and vibrate motor for alerting

Up to 4 days between charges (920mAh lithium polymer rechargeable battery)

RFID option: MIFARE Ultralight C, Ultralight EV1, Classic 1K/4K, and other custom options

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low-power Bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission-critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading-edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government, and large-scale venue management.

