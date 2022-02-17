Focus Financial Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Excellent Partner Firm Results and Record M&A Activity Drive Strong Financial Performance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus Inc.", "Focus", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total revenues of $523.9 million, 38.0% growth year over year

Organic revenue growth (1) rate of 26.6% year over year

rate of 26.6% year over year GAAP net income of $14.9 million

GAAP basic and diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders of $0.12

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments (2) of $78.9 million and Tax Adjustments of $13.4 million

of $78.9 million and Tax Adjustments of $13.4 million Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share (2) of $0.94 and Tax Adjustments Per Share (2) of $0.16

of $0.94 and Tax Adjustments Per Share of $0.16 Net Leverage Ratio (3) of 3.85x

of 3.85x Drew down $150 million under delayed draw feature of $800 million term loan

Raised $161.9 million in primary equity issuance, net of offering expenses and synthetic secondary

Closed 22 transactions, including 9 partner firm acquisitions and 13 mergers

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Total revenues of $1.8 billion, 32.1% growth year over year

Organic revenue growth (1) rate of 24.0% year over year

rate of 24.0% year over year GAAP net income of $24.4 million

GAAP basic and diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders of $0.18

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments (2) of $278.7 million and Tax Adjustments of $46.8 million

of $278.7 million and Tax Adjustments of $46.8 million Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share (2) of $3.36 and Tax Adjustments Per Share (2) of $0.56

of $3.36 and Tax Adjustments Per Share of $0.56 Net cash provided by operating activities for the trailing 4-quarters ended December 31, 2021 of $313.9 million, 48.5% higher than the prior year period

LTM Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation (2) for the trailing 4-quarters ended December 31, 2021 of $319.9 million, 59.6% higher than the prior year period

for the trailing 4-quarters ended December 31, 2021 of $319.9 million, 59.6% higher than the prior year period Closed 38 transactions, including 14 partner firm acquisitions and 24 mergers

"We had an outstanding year in 2021, reinforcing our clear leadership in the independent wealth management sector," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "We generated excellent financial performance, exceeding our expectations on all measures, with revenues and Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments reaching new highs. We continue to attract some of the highest quality firms in this industry and we ended the year with 84 partner firms in 4 countries around the world. Our pace of M&A was exceptionally strong in 2021 and we closed a record of 38 transactions. Equally important, we took advantage of our scale and reach to substantially expand our value-added services last year, further enhancing our unique value proposition. Our 2022 momentum is excellent, and I am excited about our outlook, both near and long term."

"We delivered another strong quarter in Q4 and an excellent year in 2021, reflecting not only our ability to capitalize on the large and growing market opportunity but also our consistent financial discipline as our business has grown," said Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer. "We continued to be careful stewards of our capital, investing in firms that are industry leaders with attractive growth profiles. These are hallmarks of the way in which we manage and grow our business, which we believe will generate substantial value for our shareholders in the years to come. We believe our growth trajectory is one of the most compelling in the financial services sector, reinforced by our new 2025 growth targets: approximately $4 billion in revenue, $1.1 billion in Adjusted EBITDA(1), and a 28% Adjusted EBITDA margin(2). We are optimistic about our strategy for growth and our financial outlook."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $523.9 million, 38.0%, or $144.2 million higher than the 2020 fourth quarter. The primary driver of this increase was revenue growth from our existing partner firms of approximately $111.6 million. The majority of this increase was driven by higher wealth management fees, which included the effect of mergers completed by our partner firms, as well as a full period of revenues recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021 for partner firms that were acquired during the fourth quarter of 2020. The balance of the increase of $32.6 million was attributable to revenues from new partner firms acquired during the last twelve months. Our year-over-year organic revenue growth rate(1) was 26.6%, above our expected 17% to 20% range for the quarter.

An estimated 76.8%, or $402.5 million, of total revenues in the quarter were correlated to the financial markets. Of this amount, 64.4%, or $259.1 million, were generated from advance billings generally based on market levels in the 2021 third quarter. The remaining 23.2%, or $121.4 million, were not correlated to the markets. These revenues typically consist of family office type services, tax advice and fixed fees for investment advice, primarily for high and ultra-high net worth clients.

GAAP net income was $14.9 million compared to $7.7 million in the prior year quarter. GAAP basic and diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders were both $0.12, as compared to $0.07 for both basic and diluted net income per share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $129.0 million, 42.2%, or $38.3 million, higher than the prior year period, and our Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) was 24.6%, in line with our outlook of approximately 25% for the quarter.

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments(2) was $78.9 million, and Tax Adjustments were $13.4 million. Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share(2) was $0.94, up 30.6% compared to the prior year period, and Tax Adjustments Per Share(2) were $0.16, up 33.3% compared to the prior year period.

2021 Full Year Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $1.8 billion, 32.1%, or $436.6 million higher than the prior year. The primary driver of this increase was revenue growth from our existing partner firms of approximately $382.3 million. The majority of this increase was driven by higher wealth management fees, which includes the effect of mergers completed by our partner firms, as well as a full period of revenues recognized during 2021 for partner firms that were acquired in 2020. The balance of the increase of $54.3 million was attributable to revenues from new partner firms acquired during the last twelve months. Our year-over-year organic revenue growth rate(1) was 24.0%.

GAAP net income was $24.4 million compared to $49.0 million in the prior year. GAAP basic and diluted net income per share attributable to common shareholders were both $0.18, as compared to $0.58 and $0.57 for basic and diluted net income per share, respectively, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) was $451.3 million, 40.3%, or $129.5 million, higher than the prior year, and our Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) was 25.1%.

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments(2) was $278.7 million and Tax Adjustments were $46.8 million. Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share(2) was $3.36, up 36.6% compared to the prior year, and Tax Adjustments Per Share(2) were $0.56, up 19.1% compared to the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $310.7 million and debt outstanding under our credit facilities was approximately $2.4 billion, all of which were borrowings under our First Lien Term Loan. These amounts included $796.4 million outstanding under the new $800 million tranche to our First Lien Term Loan that closed on July 1, 2021 and included the $150 million that we drew down in the 2021 fourth quarter under the delayed draw feature of this new Term Loan tranche. The drawn proceeds have been and will continue to be used to fund M&A transactions over the next few quarters. There were no outstanding borrowings under our First Lien Revolver.

Our Net Leverage Ratio(1) as of December 31, 2021 was 3.85x. We remain committed to maintaining our Net Leverage Ratio(1) between 3.5x to 4.5x and believe this is the appropriate range for our business given our highly acquisitive nature.

As of December 31, 2021, $850 million, or 35.3%, of our First Lien Term Loan had been swapped from a floating rate to a weighted average fixed rate of 2.6% (inclusive of the 200 basis point spread). The residual amount of approximately $1.6 billion under our First Lien Term Loan remains at floating rates, with $796.4 million of this amount subject to a 50 basis point LIBOR floor.

Our net cash provided by operating activities for the trailing four quarters ended December 31, 2021 increased 48.5% to $313.9 million from $211.4 million for the comparable period ended December 31, 2020. Our Cash Flow Available for Capital Allocation(2) for the trailing four quarters ended December 31, 2021 increased 59.6% to $319.9 million from $200.5 million for the comparable period ended December 31, 2020. These increases reflect the earnings growth of our partner firms, the addition of new partner firms and the 1.5 percentage points increase in our Adjusted EBITDA margin. In the 2021 fourth quarter, we paid $27.5 million in cash earn-out obligations and $6.2 million of required amortization under our First Lien Term Loan.

How We Evaluate Our Business

We focus on several key financial metrics in evaluating the success of our business, the success of our partner firms and our resulting financial position and operating performance. Key metrics for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2021 include the following: