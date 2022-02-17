RYAH Medtech Inc: RYAH and University of Milan Collaborate on New RYAH Smart-Patch Wellness Products

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a collaboration with the University of Milan, Italy to conduct permeation and effectiveness testing of a new wellness line of topical patches developed by RYAH and specifically designed for the RYAH Smart Patch system.

A team of scientists at the University will be conducting various tests (1) to determine permeation effectiveness of vitamin and nutraceutical patches as an alternative slow-release, non-digested solution to consumer intake, and (2) using the RYAH Smart Patch 'boost capability' to monitor and calculate the effectiveness precise, intermittent heat has on the delivery of the patch loadings. The project is being led by Professor Antonella Casiraghi, PhD, Researcher and Professor in charge of formulations and pharmaceutical technology, and Professor Paola Minghetti, Head of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Milan. The project will be coordinated locally by Andrea Ferrari, Head of RYAH European Business Development and based in Italy.

The global nutraceuticals market is anticipated to reach US $441.7billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.8%. In 2021, the United States accounted for 34.57% of the global Nutraceutical market or $104.5 billion. Nutraceuticals are significantly increasing in popularity in recent years as a result of the rise of preventative care, the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in various trends including changing lifestyles, evolving dietary habits, aging population, and increased life expectancy.

There have been a number of research papers that discuss the potential for increased permeation of certain topical formulations when exposed to a reasonable increase in heat. A 2017 paper, published in Expert Opinion on Drug Delivery, suggested heat as a possible design feature to improve transdermal drug delivery and effectiveness.

The RYAH Smart Patch is an IoT powered connected device that provides deep insights, giving consumers the ability to monitor and track their patch formulation usage, body location of patch, length of use, and personal effectiveness. The Smart Patch also offers a pre-scheduled or ad hoc 'boost' capability for specific formulations that may experience increased permeability with a precise, controlled, and gentle heating capability.

"We are pleased to be engaging in another meaningful research project with our partners at the University of Milan. This new project follows an ongoing, ambitious collaboration with the Department of Chemical Analysis led by Professor Gabriella Roda, with the objective to publish a scientific study on the performance of the RYAH Smart Medical inhaler. RYAH remains committed to providing effective delivery solutions combined with powerful data insights across a wide range of medicines, vitamins and nutraceuticals. The development of our wellness line combined with the RYAH Smart Patch system, is a perfect example of our commitment to keep current with important consumer trends in this expanding industry," said Gregory Wagner, C.E.O. of RYAH Group, Inc.

About RYAH Group, Inc.

RYAH is a connected device, and big data and technology company focused on valuable, captive, anonymized data analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant patient data, intended to help patients personalize plant-based therapies to predict treatment outcomes better. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies, and licensed processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients and demographics. RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation lifecycle with a strong intellectual property portfolio. For more information, visit www.ryahgroup.com.

About the University of Milan, Faculty of Pharmacy

The Faculty of Pharmacy is led by Professor Paola Minghetti and is among the top Universities in Italy with a strong focus on the study of medical cannabis as well as nutraceutical products.

The Faculty has grown rapidly over the past 50 years, becoming one of the most prestigious in Italy thanks to the quality of teaching and research. It counts today almost 3,500 enrolled students.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). All statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to, statements related to (i) the proposed collaboration between the Company and the University of Milan (including, without limitation, the purpose, goals, scope and timing thereof), (ii) the potential size and future growth of the global nutraceuticals market, (iii) the potential for increased permeation of certain topical formulations when exposed to a reasonable increase in heat, and (iv) the University of Milan, including in respect of its ability to meet the its goals and objectives, and meet and further its obligations as a counterparty to the collaboration with RYAH. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events based on current information available to the Company, and are necessarily subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with or inherent in the general business, technological, and economic conditions, and such other applicable factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements (including, but not limited to, the assumption that (i) the Company and the University of Milan will each be able to execute on their respective business plans and obtain and maintain all necessary permits and authorizations to execute on such business plans, (ii) neither the Company's nor the University of Milan's financial condition or development plans will change as a result of unforeseen events, (iii) there will continue to be a demand, and market opportunity, for the Company's product offerings, (iv) the University of Milan will be successful in pursuing its objectives, and (v) current and future economic conditions will neither affect the Company's collaboration with the University of Milan or the business and operations of the Company, nor the Company's ability to capitalize on anticipated business opportunities), although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and result in actual results differing materially from those anticipated, and as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Should any such risk factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Accordingly. readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This news release includes market and industry data that has been obtained from third party sources, including industry publications. The Company believes that the industry data is accurate and that its estimates and assumptions are reasonable, but there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of this data. Third party sources generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but there is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of included information. Although the data is believed to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third party sources referred to in this press release or ascertained the underlying economic assumptions relied upon by such sources.

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and the University was supplied by the respective party for inclusion herein, and each party and its directors, officers and personnel, as applicable, have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

