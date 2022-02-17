Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Copper Samples 4.66% Copper at the 2b Copper Occurrence on the Neil Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the sixth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below.
Figure 1 - Location Map
"We have previously reported our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence at the south end of the Neil Property, followed by the Mac occurrence; the 8A copper occurrence, the Harris copper occurrence, and the 2a copper occurrence in the central sector of the Neil Property. We now move to the 2b copper occurrence approximately 2 kilometers southwest of, and possibly the continuation, of the 2a occurrence.
The 2b copper occurrence was sampled over a vertical distance of 83 meters starting from 1,574 meters above sea level. See Figure 2 below.
Figure 2- Neil Property, 2b Location
Grab sample D - 7233241 taken at the 1,574 meter elevation consisted 45% brecciated siltstone, medium gray in color, with 55% white quartz carbonate in the matrix. This sample contained no apparent sulphides and as expected returned 0.01% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 1 below.
Photo 1 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,574 meters vertical
Float sample D - 723205 was taken 7 meters vertically above Grab sample D - 7233241 and consisted of quartz carbonate, was red brown in color with yellow brown patches, with dissolution cavities on the weathered surface. Minor vugs were present and abundant malachite staining with a trace of azurite and less than 1% chalcopyrite as patches, containing a trace of bornite. This sample assayed 0.36% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 2 below.
Photo 2 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,581 meters vertical
Chip sample D - 723206 was taken at the 1,594 meter elevation and consisted of 65% quartz and carbonate with a trace of chalcopyrite and 35% of highly sheared brecciated siltstone and shale, with quartz carbonate intersticial filling sampled over 1.0 meters, and as expected returned 0.01% copper. See table 1 and Photo 3 below.
Photo 3 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,594 meters vertical
Float sample D - 723240 at 1,603 meters vertically consisted of white quartz with carbonate and 5% sheared siltstone, with abundant malachite copper alteration, with less than 1% chalcopyrite as patches and blebs. This sample returned 0.86% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 4 below.
Photo 4 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,603 meters vertical
Float sample D - 723239 taken at 1,615 meters vertically consisted of quartz with iron carbonate containing abundant shale fragments. The weather surface was mottled orange brown to dark gray and the fresh surface mottled blackish gray to dark black with light gray and white specs. It contained trace malachite copper alteration with 1-2% chalcopyrite. This sampled returned 4.66% copper. See Table I and Photo 5 below.
Photo 5 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,615 meters vertical
Table 1 - 2b Copper Occurrence - Neil Property
Sample
Elevation
Type of Sample
Width
Copper (Cu) Grade
D - 723241
1,574
Grab
0.01
D - 723205
1,581
Float
0.36
D - 723206
1,594
Chip
1.00
0.01
D - 723240
1,603
Float
0.86
D - 723239
1,615
Float
4.66
D - 723238
1,657
Grab
1.85
D - 723237
-
Float
0.95
1% Copper per tonne = 22.20 lbs.
Grab sample D - 723238 taken at 1,657 meters vertically consisted of highly sheared gray siltstone, with intersticial quartz and carbonate infilling, similar to D - 723237, moderate malachite copper alteration, with 2% chalcopyrite as disseminations, blebs within the quartz carbonate. This sampled returned 1.85% copper. See Table I above and Photo 6 below.
Photo 6 - 2b Copper Occurrence - 1,657 meters vertical