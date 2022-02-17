Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials to Preview New KolourOptik Stripe at The Banknote & Currency Conference 2022

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that its security products business, Nanotech Security, will be previewing a new technology, KolourOptik® Stripe, at The Banknote & Currency Conference 2022.
The META Nanotech team will be attending The Banknote & Currency Conference on February 21-24, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Organized by Currency Research, this key event is a definitive forum on emerging trends and leading technologies in the banknote industry. At the event, registered attendees can experience a demo of our upcoming new nanostructure features based KolourOptik Stripe, which uniquely incorporates more colors, greater movement, and all-angle 3D depth to complement and secure a banknote design story.