Tiger Oil & Energy, Inc.: Tiger Oil and Energy Announces Achievement of Obtaining Pink Current Status

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Tiger Oil and Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:TGRO) ("Tiger" or the "Company") Today, is pleased to announce it has obtained pink status. Over the past year the company has worked diligently to bring their reporting status to pink current in compliance with the new rules set forth.

Howard Bouch, CEO of Tiger Oil and Energy, comments: "This achievement is a big step forward for the company to continue with its current business model. We hope this comes as great news for our investors. Our attention can now focus on our development and acquisition of oil and gas assets. Crude oil is presently at a prices not seen since 2014, making our segment of business very attractive. We look forward to sharing more information and news on our existing wells and new targets soon. This is an exciting time for the company, and we look forward to sharing our growth."

About Tiger Oil and Energy, Inc.

Tiger Oil and Energy, Inc. is an American based oil and natural gas exploration and production company engaging in the acquisition of oil & gas leases. Tiger Oil will apply advanced drilling, completion, and secondary recovery techniques to currently shut-in and low producing wells, while utilizing modern technologies and techniques to increase production and profitability. For more information about the company and its leases please visit: http://www.tigeroilandenergy.com/

