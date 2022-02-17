DPS Group Global: DPS Group Opens Office in Kansas City and Names Mark Potts Senior Vice President of Operations

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, is pleased to announce the opening of a new project office in Kansas City and the addition of Mark Potts as a senior vice president of project operations for the office. The new office is located at 10851 Mastin Street, Suite 200 in Overland Park, Kansas.
