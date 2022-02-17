Certified Adviser status of Law Office Spridzans on the First North will be discontinued

The Management Board of Nasdaq Riga, according to the Nasdaq Riga Alternative Market First North Rules, decided to terminate the agreement with the Certified Adviser Law Office Spridzans, SIA as of February 18, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.