Nokian Tyres plc: Make Driving Greener and Take a Lap Around Nokian Tyres' Test Track

DAYTON, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Nokian Tyres is launching an innovation challenge to recreate the future of driving. The FAST RACE, BIG CHANGE challenge is an open competition inviting startups, businesses, students and academics to innovate for more sustainable tires. The finalists will be offered the unique opportunity to pitch their idea at Nokian Tyres' legendary tire testing center White Hell in Lapland - during one lap on a test track. The winner will have the chance to collaborate with the Nokian Tyres R&D experts to craft their idea into reality.?

The finalists have one lap to change the future?

In the race against climate change Nokian Tyres is accelerating innovation for the most sustainable tires yet. The FAST RACE, BIG CHANGE open competition aims at finding new solutions for making tires more sustainable. The winner of the challenge will receive a prize of 10,000 € and the opportunity to explore a business or development partnership with Nokian Tyres.?

From all the applicants, a group of finalists will be chosen. The finals will be held on April 7th at Nokian Tyres Ivalo Test Center White Hell, situated in Finnish Lapland, some 300 km above the Arctic Circle. Speeding on a test track in an electric vehicle driven by a Nokian Tyres test driver, they need to convince the panel of judges of their innovation with a pitch lasting one lap.???

Ambitious goals to reach by 2030???

Nokian Tyres has set ambitious goals in terms of sustainability: by the end of 2030, 50% of all raw materials used in the tires will be recycled or renewable, and the CO2 emissions from production will be reduced by 50%. In January 2022, Nokian Tyres introduced the Nokian Tyres Green Step concept tire. It is a masterpiece of sustainable innovation with its ambitious design consisting of 93% of the materials recycled or renewable. The concept tire took the company closer to the goal and the FAST RACE, BIG CHANGE challenge will help reach the finish line.?

Nokian Tyres' company purpose is to empower the world to drive smarter. Decisions around safety, sustainability, and predictability are made every day. Sustainability plays an increasing role in what customers and consumers expect from their tires.? -

?

The challenge is now open on the FAST RACE, BIG CHANGE web site.?

Did you know:?

There are around 1.4 billion cars in the world. What if all those cars used sustainable tires? Tires can make a big change in the fast race against climate change.???

Tires have almost 30 different components and over 100 raw materials. It means there are hundreds of opportunities for greener innovations.?

Nokian Tyres is looking for ideas and solutions from across the world and the industries that can be put into production in our future premium tires offered to drivers around the globe. The solution can be a new renewable or recycled material, an innovation that affects the tire's rolling or wear resistance or a new digital technology application: the entire product lifecycle is open to innovation.?

The finalists of FAST RACE, BIG CHANGE get the unique opportunity to visit our test facility in Lapland and introduce their idea in front of a panel of judges from industry to academia.??

The winner will get the chance to explore a business relationship with Nokian Tyres, to cooperate with the top innovative minds of the Nokian Tyres R&D experts to craft their idea into reality, draw public attention to their work and as well as a monetary prize of 10,000 €.

Further information:

Olli Seppälä, Head of Research & Development, tel. +358 407323225, olli.seppala@nokiantyres.com

Teemu Soini, Senior Manager, Materials Development, tel. +358442916335, teemu.soini@nokiantyres.com

