Nokian Tyres plc: Make Driving Greener and Take a Lap Around Nokian Tyres' Test Track

DAYTON, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Nokian Tyres is launching an innovation challenge to recreate the future of driving. The FAST RACE, BIG CHANGE challenge is an open competition inviting startups, businesses, students and academics to innovate for more sustainable tires. The finalists will be offered the unique opportunity to pitch their idea at Nokian Tyres' legendary tire testing center White Hell in Lapland - during one lap on a test track. The winner will have the chance to collaborate with the Nokian Tyres R&D experts to craft their idea into reality.?
