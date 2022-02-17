

BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding



17.02.2022

BP p.l.c. Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bernard Looney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25



GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted

Share Units under the bp Individual Share Value Plan,

following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil 93,803 d) Aggregated information



- Volume



- Price



- Total



93,803



Nil consideration (market value £4.0375)



Nil (market value £378,729.61) e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bernard Looney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25



GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of

Restricted Share Units under the bp Group

Share Value Plan, following

adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil 64,723 d) Aggregated information



- Volume



- Price



- Total



64,723



Nil consideration (market value £4.0375)



Nil (market value £261,319.11) e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bernard Looney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25



GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units pursuant to the

bp Restricted Share Plan II award made in 2018,

after adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil 70,103 d) Aggregated information



- Volume



- Price



- Total



70,103



Nil consideration (market value £4.0375)



Nil (market value £283,040.86) e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Murray Auchincloss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code American Depositary Shares (each representing

6 ordinary shares of $0.25)

US0556221044 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted

Share Units under the bp Individual Share Value Plan,

following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil 11,095 d) Aggregated information



- Volume



- Price



- Total



11,095



Nil consideration (market value $32.48)



Nil (market value $360,365.60) e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Murray Auchincloss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code American Depositary Shares (each representing

6 ordinary shares of $0.25)

US0556221044 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted

Share Units under the bp Group Share Value Plan,

following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil 5,992 d) Aggregated information



- Volume



- Price



- Total



5,992



Nil consideration (market value $32.48)



Nil (market value $194,620.16) e) Date of the transaction 16 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julia Emanuele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss,

chief financial officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25



GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired pursuant to the release of Restricted

Share Units under the bp Share Value Plan,

following adjustments for tax, dividends and expenses. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

Nil 1,820 d) Aggregated information



- Volume



- Price



- Total



1,820



Nil consideration (market value £4.0375)



