Plug Zen launches "Get Charged Up" grassroots campaign to empower climate change at the community level

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Plug Zen, a Black-owned Detroit startup focused on delivering an adaptive, cost-effective EV charging solution to mitigate climate change, today announced the launch of its innovative "Get Charged Up" campaign. This multi-phased campaign begins with a crowd-funding goal of $250,000 and opportunities for early supporters to earn charging credits and participate in potential revenue streams. Future phases include creating an online Plug Zen community and adding partners from business, development corporations and municipalities.

"There are people everywhere who want to do more about global warming, who want to contribute and don't know how," said "Q" Kwabena Johnson, founder and CEO of Plug Zen. "Get Charged Up is providing regular people with real options to support electric car adoption at the community level and help build the EV infrastructure we need to advance global climate change goals." The "Get Charged Up" campaign has three pathways for consumers, climate-change activists and grassroots change agents to engage, as … · Investors, by way of WEFUNDER, can contribute to the company's efforts to bring its singular multi-charging platform to cities, big businesses and property managers throughout the United States. Investors earn charging credits for every dollar invested. · Early Adopters can purchase Plug Zen charge credits at Indiegogo for their community-based charging stations. Plug Zen is encouraging early adopters to connect the company with local property owners and large businesses. · Brand Ambassadors have the option to purchase digital currency, which Plug Zen will mint to a buyer-selected zip code. This innovative support provides a 15 percent commission to the currency holder on all charges within the buyer's identified zip code. Contact Q Johnson at chargedup@plugzen.us for more information about digital currency.

"Q Johnson has deep automotive experience that he combines with a strong entrepreneurial spirit," said Sylvester Hester, president and chief executive officer, LM Manufacturing LLC, and advisor to Plug Zen. "The Get Charged Up campaign is an exciting new way to empower anyone who wants to be a part of the solution to global warming while creating community level awareness of what Plug Zen offers."

Additionally, the "Get Charged Up" campaign will provide a variety of assets to help educate people about the benefits of EVs and available resources to adopt this increasingly popular technology. Johnson expects larger automotive and utility companies, along with municipalities, business development corporations and larger property owners to partner on the initiative and contribute educational materials.

About Plug Zen Plug Zen was founded in 2020 and is a Detroit startup focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing cost-effective EV charging solutions. Its products are designed to deliver a competitive advantage to all potential stakeholders in the EV equation, including automakers, fleet operators, property owners, employers, municipalities and utility companies. Plug Zen is unique because its EV charging products will be scalable, upgradeable to wireless, able to charge up to 10 vehicles simultaneously and manufactured in the United States.

SOURCE: Plug Zen

