The "Europe Intelligent Traffic Management System Market By solution, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Intelligent Traffic Management System Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.19% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market.

There is an increase in the pace of advancements in various technologies and systems across the region. The European Commission launched a new standard for ITS termed EN 302 637 3. The Decentralized environmental notification basic service is explained in this standard along with supporting road hazard warnings. The Decentralized environmental notification offers data related to abnormal traffic conditions, including the position and type of a road hazard.

The European Union necessitated car producers to use an intelligent system that contacts emergency services right after impacts, also known as e-Call. Drivers or passengers can manually send call requests or let an automatic system do it for them. The system automatically transmits datasets with vehicle identification data, travel direction and the accident's time.

The German market dominated the Europe Intelligent Traffic Management System Market in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,181.3 Million by 2027. The UK market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 14% during (2021-2027). Additionally, The French market is expected to experience a CAGR of 16.6% during (2021-2027).

Scope of the Study

By Solution

Traffic Monitoring Systems

Intelligent Driver Information Systems

Integrated Corridor Management

Traffic Signal Control Systems

Traffic Enforcement Cameras

Others Solutions

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Players Profiled

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Thales Group S.A.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Datax Handelsgmbh)

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. (Atkins PLC)

Q-Free ASA

Wabtec Corporation

Cubic Corporation

TomTom N.V.

TransCore

