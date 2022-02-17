Alset EHome International Inc. Appoints Anthony S. Chan As Chief Operating Officer

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of smart and sustainable home communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony S. Chan as the Group's Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Anthony is a certified public accountant registered with the State of New York and a seasoned finance executive with over 32 years of professional experience in auditing, compliance and risk management and providing business advisory services. Currently, Anthony is the Chief Financial Officer of Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTC:SHRG). Anthony has also served, since 2014, as President and Co-founder of CA Global Consulting, Inc. and, since 2020, as Director of Assurance and Advisory Services of Wei, Wei & Co., LLP, a PCAOB-registered public accounting firm. Previously, Anthony served as Chief Financial Officer of several public companies, including SPI Energy Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), Helo Corp. (OTC:HLOC) and Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. Prior to that, Anthony was a partner at three full-service CPA firms in New York, namely, UHY LLP, Friedman LLP and Berdon LLP.

AEI's Chairman and CEO, Heng Fai Chan, stated, "We are delighted to have Anthony step into the role of the Group's COO. Anthony is a proven leader and we believe his audit background and public company experience will help us improve our operational efficiency and strengthen our regulatory compliance and risk management process." Mr. Chan added, "Anthony's appointment is critical to the execution of our strategic plan that is designed to build shareholder value through sustainable earnings growth and profitability."

About Alset EHome International Inc.

AEI is a diversified holding company executing on its vision to accelerate sustainable healthy living with a focus on the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, AEI's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, building liquidity and value for shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.alsetehomeintl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

