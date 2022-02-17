Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2022) - Recently, GXT announced that it has signed a partnership with Antier Solutions, an Indian developer founded by well-known corporate developers. Through this partnership, mainnet development will be carried out, and all necessary platforms will be developed at the same time.

GXT said, "In three months, the development of the mainnet is expected to stand out," adding, "Our goal is to expand the scope of activities of platform users and contribute positively to the blockchain ecosystem through fast TPS and strong security."

Antier Solutions is well known as a leading blockchain company that builds scalable and asset-limited applications such as white label exchange platforms (centralized, distributed and P2P), smart wallets, ICOs, STOs, tokens, and other enterprise blockchain solutions using technologies such as blockchain, distributed ledger, and smart contracts. It is also promoting technological cooperation by signing partnerships with large exchanges.

The development of GXT NFT Wallet within the GXT platform is handled by OnChain Custodian. OnChain Custodian is well known for its strong security by utilizing IBM's UPS 140-2 Level 4 HSM technology. GXT said, "We will store all tokens currently held in warm wallet supported by OnChain Custodian." This means that users' anxiety about security will be eliminated and growth will be promoted in terms of technology.

Details will be announced later after GXT Mainnet is released, he said. "Please look forward to cooperation with the two companies." Antier Solutions and OnChain Custodian also said, "This partnership is meaningful," adding, "I hope GXT will contribute greatly to taking a leap forward."

GXT stands for Gemma Extending Tech and is an ERC 20 token based in Singapore with the business of issuing NFT contracts to diamonds. Currently, the token can be traded through Liquid Global and Uniswap and will soon be availabe in Pancakeswap. Also, it is now developing a system called "CryptoStone Mining" and its own NFT game by expanding its identity as "Jewel" to the web platform. Regarding the timing of the release of the mainnet, GXT said, "It will take about three months."

