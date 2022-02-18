Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
BUY! 688% Kurspotential? Das übersehene "Elektropferd" für Ihr Depot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 872037 ISIN: NL0000440477 Ticker-Symbol: ROO 
Frankfurt
17.02.22
15:53 Uhr
0,185 Euro
-0,065
-26,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROODMICROTEC NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROODMICROTEC NV 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROODMICROTEC
ROODMICROTEC NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROODMICROTEC NV0,185-26,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.