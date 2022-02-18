Eolus Vind AB Year End Report January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021

Hässleholm, Sweden, February 18th, 2022

1 October 2021 - 31 December 2021

Net sales 1,009 (1,069) MSEK.

EBIT -4 (70) MSEK. Profit before tax -9 (24) MSEK.

Net profit -7 (16) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals -0.20 (0.63) SEK.

During the period energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 0 (0) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.

At the end of the period Eolus had 914 (903) MW under asset management.

Full year 2021

Net sales 2,614 (2,469) MSEK.

EBIT -25 (280) MSEK. Profit before tax -40 (183) MSEK.

Net profit -24 (198) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals -0.74 (7.96) SEK.

During the period energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 47 (324) MW were taken into operations and handed over to customer.

For the financial year 2021 the Board of directors proposes a dividend of 1.50 (2.00) SEK per share, which corresponds to an unchanged level considering that the previous year comprised 16 months.

Significant events during the period

Due to permitting issues an agreement regarding construction of 68 MW was terminated by the customer in October. The PPA for the involved projects was moved to new projects and increased to 117 MW.

50% of a project portfolio of 672 MW in early development phase in Southern Sweden was sold to Hydro REIN. Initial payment was received in January 2022. The companies will jointly develop the projects.

Turbine supply agreement for 42 wind turbines with an installed capacity of 260 MW was signed for project Stor-Skälsjön.

The 120 MW battery storage project Cald in Los Angeles was sold to Aypa. Eolus will provide development services for the customer.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

Eolus COO, Marcus Landelin, will leave Eolus in April. Recruitment for his replacement Is ongoing.

The completion of the Norwegian wind power project Öyfjellet is expected to be further delayed and is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2022.

Updated financial goals communicated based on the business plan for 2022-2024.

Dividend, Annual Report and Annual General Meeting

The Annual Report will be published during week 12 of 2022. The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 19th, 2022. The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 1.50 (2.00) SEK.

Financial summary Q4 Q4 12 months 16 months Unit 2021 2020 2021 sep 19-dec 20 Net sales MSEK 1 009 1 069 2 614 2 469 EBIT MSEK -4 70 -25 280 Profit before tax MSEK -9 24 -40 183 Net profit MSEK -7 16 -24 198 Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0,20 0,63 -0,74 7,96 Equity per share SEK 39,50 41,63 39,50 41,63 Cashflow from operating activities MSEK -381 -108 -97 -484 Total assets MSEK 1 885 1 808 1 885 1 808 Net debt - /net cash + MSEK 439 304 439 304 Signed customer contracts MSEK 1 793 5 131 1 793 5 131 Project under construction MW 737 524 737 524 Taken into operation and handed over to customer MW 0 0 47 324 Project portfolio MW 13 823 7 830 13 823 7 830 Asset management MW 914 903 914 903 Equity/assets ratio % 67 57 67 57 Return on equity after tax % neg 2,3 neg 20,6** **return on equity after tax is calculated for 16 months earnings relative to avarage equity.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 70 932 97 77

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on February 18th, 2022, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 320 MW of asset management services of which 914 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.



Eolus Vind AB has 34 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



