Guardforce AI Co., Limited: Guardforce AI Announces Latest Robotics Deployments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Guardforce AI Co., Limited ("Guardforce AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today the deployment of more than 1,400 robots in Asia Pacific region. This includes Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong Macau and Malaysia. The Deployments cover multiple industries including, but not limited to, supermarkets, government facilities, hospitals, hotels, transportation stations, educational institutions, shopping malls, entertainment facilities and restaurants.

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Guardforce AI began rolling out robotic solutions deployments in key markets including Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Malaysia. A key element of Guardforce AI's business strategy is to offer customers the opportunity to trial its robotic solutions, which in turn has allowed Guardforce AI to quickly establish a sizeable market share and gain a meaningful foothold in the growing robotics space, especially with key customers.

The initial phase included the roll out of concierge robots at the entrances and lobbies of buildings and venues equipped with contactless temperature sensing capabilities and reception features on a free trial basis. Initial stages of trial customers converting to fee based monthly services and purchases have begun and is expected to gain momentum over the next 12 to 24 months. The trials have also helped Guardforce AI to gain invaluable feedback and intelligence on other features and applications required by the customers as the COVID-19 pandemic situation evolves. The next step will be to expand further to include other robotics solutions and applications, such as disinfection, delivery, security and cleaning. By integrating these deployed robots onto Guarforce AI's robotics management platform (the ICP), the Company will progress towards building a truly intelligent network of robots that will have the ability to help customers reduce labor cost and improve operational efficiency.

"We are very excited to surpass the 1,400 deployment mark in Asia Pacific region," commented Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI. "Our established customer base and our 40-year history of providing professional services have allowed us to quickly ramp up deployments. I am extremely grateful to our frontline officers for pushing ahead with this strategic objective. It highlights the growing need for automation and robotics solutions. It also provides us with a baseline for future revenue and margin growth opportunities. Our teams will continue to explore robot deployment opportunities in other regions across the world, including Macau, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and the United States."

