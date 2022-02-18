Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
18.02.2022 | 13:20
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Global Diversity and Inclusion Targets / Commitments to Increase Representation in Workforce and Community Impact

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced new global diversity and inclusion targets to drive improved representation and inclusion in its workforce and broader positive impact in communities where the company operates.

"We are taking actions that ensure Mosaic is a place where all people feel welcome, safe, valued and respected," said Joc O'Rourke, Mosaic President and CEO. "These global targets ensure our actions are purposeful, sustainable and measurable - and will help us build a more inclusive culture where all employees can thrive."

By 2030, Mosaic has committed to have:

  • Women making up 30 percent of our workforce
  • 30 percent growth in underrepresented groups in the workplace
  • 30 percent growth in leadership diversity
  • 30 percent of our community investments focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives.

"We believe when teams include people with different perspectives, they yield stronger results," said O'Rourke. "A diverse and inclusive workforce makes our organization stronger and better enables us to fulfill our mission of helping the world grow the food it needs."

Mosaic's efforts will be centered around three parallel and interdependent workstreams designed to build a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace - while also building on Mosaic's long-held commitments to be a positive force for change in the communities where we live and work.

About The Mosaic Company

With the global population expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, food security is an ever-growing challenge that The Mosaic Company will help meet. Our 13,000 women and men in 9 operating countries produce and deliver millions of tonnes of responsibly produced phosphate and potash fertilizers from mine to market - nutrients that are vital to feed crops which feed people everywhere - and serve farmers in 40 countries by helping them increase crop yields and improve nutrition for people and animals. We pursue our mission to help the world grow the food it needs responsibly and sustainably: We are committed to being good stewards of the environment by reducing our water use and greenhouse gas emissions, good neighbors through strong partnerships with our host communities, and by being a more diverse and inclusive company where every person feels valued and appreciated.

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689446/Mosaic-Announces-Global-Diversity-and-Inclusion-Targets-Commitments-to-Increase-Representation-in-Workforce-and-Community-Impact

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
