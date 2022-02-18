In other news, Haiyuan Material (HYM) said it will commission its 600 MW heterojunction cell factory in July and Polysilicon supplier Daqo announced it is seeking to raise RMB11 billion ($1.74 billion) through a share private placement.Chinese perovskite cell maker Microquanta Semiconductor announced on Wednesday the start of construction on a 12 MW ground-mounted solar park in Quzhou City, Zhejiang Province. The facility will be China's first utility-scale solar project integrating perovskite solar modules, the company said in a statement. The plant is expected to be built with an investment ...

