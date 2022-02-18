Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Grant of Options

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or "Braille" or the "Company") announced today the grant of 6,300,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The options are to purchase up to 6,300,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 per share and expire on February 17, 2027.

The Company is also pleased to announce that they have retained Refined Substance Inc. ("Refined Substance") to provide investor relations consulting services to the Company. Refined Substance is a Montreal-based communications and marketing firm providing investor relations services for the mining industry. Under the terms of the agreement, Refined Substance will provide investor relations services, including press release drafting and dissemination, responding to investor inquiries, and communications. Compensation payable in cash to Refined Substance will be based on an hourly rate invoiced monthly. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement. The agreement is effective as of September 30, 2021 and may be terminated upon 30 days' notice. The anticipated cost to the Company related to the agreement is $1,000 per month. Refined Substance and the Company are arm's length parties. Refined Substance is principally owned by Kimberly Darlington.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

