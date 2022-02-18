Umax Group Corp: UMAX GROUP CORP. - Funny Media Group in Talks with Vyre Network for "HUGE" Comedy Streaming Deal

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, has announced that its subsidiary, Funny Media Group, LLC ("FMG"), is in talks with Vyre Network to distribute Season 1 of FMG's comedy specials-more than 200 shows in all.

"This is HUGE for Funny Media Group," said UMAX President and CEO Rondell Fletcher. "Vyre can bring our comedy content to a global audience."

Vyre Network is a global digital distribution multi-platform service that licenses, live streams, and produces a vast catalog of exclusive content for streaming entertainment. Vyre Network's Web Site: https://vyrenetwork.com/

"They are a state-of-the-art platform, and they are a perfect home for Funny Media Group," Fletcher said.

After the acquisition of Funny Media Group in May 2021, UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.

Fletcher oversaw the production of 200 comedy specials for Season 1, and Season 2 begins taping in a few weeks. So far, 50 of the 200 shows have hit YouTube, resulting in more than 2 million views.

"We have built a pipeline of comedy specials that is attracting attention in the industry, and a significant audience on YouTube," Mr. Fletcher says. "Vyre will help us reach millions more."

The shows are filmed in the Comedy Cube, Funny Media Group's state-of-the-art facility in downtown Los Angeles. Shows are released on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Mr. Fletcher has an extensive background in production and media. He has owned his own production studio in Los Angeles for the past 20 years and has produced national shows for CNN, FOX, Food Network and Comedy Central, among others.

The short-term goal for Funny Media Group is to produce content for streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon with the long-term goal of building a large media catalog for acquisition.

Funny Media's comedy show content taped at the Comedy Cube:

https://www.youtube.com/c/FunnyMediaGroup

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public-quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "UMAX". UMAX reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (E.g., "Pink Sheet Current").

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future?strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions.? In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. ?Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.? We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking?statements.

Company Information:

UMAX Group Corp.

2020 Bay Avenue

Los Angeles, California 90021

Website (FMG): https://funnymediagroup.com/

Website (FMS): https://BroadcastWest.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funnymediagroupofficial/?hl=en

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/FunnyMediaGroup

Investor Relations: Jack Zietz

Email: investors@umaxgrpcorp.com

SOURCE: Umax Group Corp

