ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream's Nifter NFT Platform Announces Official Launch Set For March 16th, 2022

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc. a/k/a Nifter in partnership with Riveting Music, will be holding a virtual listening party and NFT presale for "Ethos" on March 9th 2022 via Twitter Spaces, where fourteen recording artists will auction their NFT's live, connect individually with fans and build a deep-rooted community. The full collection will be available for public sale on March 16th, 2022.

Ethos is a component of Nifters Platform, a community of rising star recording artists, the story of the underdog winning and artists coming together to form a creative space and community of like-minded individuals with a common goal. NFT's are digital tokens stored on a blockchain that can record ownership.

The third quarter of 2021 saw $10.7 billion in NFT sales, up from $1.7 billion in the second quarter according to a report by analytics group DappRadar. For the Year ending 2021, NFT sales volume totaled $25 billion in 2021, compared to just $95 million in 2020.

Music NFT sales are trending with recording artists selling single NFTs ranging from tens of thousands, to millions of dollars. Nifter believes this revenue potential will have significant impact this year. Nifter cuts out the red tape and lets artists monetize instantly and directly. For further information, please see Nifter - Ethos.

About Riveting Entertainment/ Riveting Music

Riveting Entertainment is a multi-award-winning content studio and music label with a roster of top level directors, creatives and music artists. Founded in 2008 by its CEO Andrew Listermann, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles and boasts a client list that includes the likes of Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Redman, Backstreet Boys, Diddy, Mary J Blige, Post Malone, G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Jack Harlow and many more. In 2017, Riveting released two feature film documentaries, "Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life" and "Mary J Blige: Strength of a Woman." RIVETING produced content has more than 50 billion views online. Stepping into the artistry side of things, the company launched their record label division, Riveting Music, partnering with a wide array of musicians including Redman, Lyrica, Chanel West Coast, Nessly, OG Master Joc, Rey Reel and more.

About Nifter

Nifter, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at Nifter and follow them on social media at Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik, HeyPal, Nifter and Joey's Animal Kingdom respectively. For more information, please visit ClickStream online and follow ClickStream on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

WinQuik is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik is currently under construction as ClickStream considers revamping the Platform to give it a new improved form, structure and appearance. For more information, please visit WinQuik online and follow WinQuik on social media: Twitter and Instagram .

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit HeyPal online and follow HeyPal on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

Joey's Animal Kingdom is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom, please visit Joey's Animal Kingdom online.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

