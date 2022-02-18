ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream's Nifter NFT Platform Announces Official Launch Set For March 16th, 2022

With its "Ethos" Season One "PreSale" Virtual Launch Party on March 9th
BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc. a/k/a Nifter in partnership with Riveting Music, will be holding a virtual listening party and NFT presale for "Ethos" on March 9th 2022 via Twitter Spaces, where fourteen recording artists will auction their NFT's live, connect individually with fans and build a deep-rooted community. The full collection will be available for public sale on March 16th, 2022.
