Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
BUY! 688% Kurspotential? Das übersehene "Elektropferd" für Ihr Depot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5Y5 ISIN: CA7005632087 Ticker-Symbol: PL2 
Frankfurt
18.02.22
16:47 Uhr
24,000 Euro
-0,600
-2,44 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARK LAWN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARK LAWN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.02.2022 | 17:08
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Park Lawn Corporation Announces Release of its Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC, PLC.U) ("PLC") announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. PLC will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. (EST) on Friday, March 4, 2022 to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter 2021. Details of the conference call are as follows:

  1. Date: Friday, March 4, 2022
  2. Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
  3. Dial-in Number: Toll Free (888) 506-0062 | Conference ID: 490276

To ensure your participation, please join approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the conference call.

About Park Lawn Corporation

PLC provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels, planning offices and a transfer service. PLC operates in three Canadian provinces and sixteen U.S. states.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221
dmillett@plcorp.com

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689107/Park-Lawn-Corporation-Announces-Release-of-its-Fourth-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-and-Earnings-Conference-Call

PARK LAWN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.