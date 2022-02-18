Anzeige
18.02.2022 | 18:37
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Director Declaration 18-Feb-2022 / 17:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18 February 2022

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Mr Richard Boléat, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Third Point Investors Limited with effect from 1 March 2022. 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    07709 516 048 
Link Company Matters Limited 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  144121 
EQS News ID:  1283861 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1283861&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2022 12:05 ET (17:05 GMT)

