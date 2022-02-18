M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Director Declaration 18-Feb-2022

18 February 2022

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been informed that Mr Richard Boléat, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Third Point Investors Limited with effect from 1 March 2022.

