19.02.2022
Norsk Hydro: Power failure at Albras causes shutdown of 25% of capacity

One of the four production lines at Hydro's part-owned aluminium plant Albras in Brazil was shut down Saturday morning local time due to an internal power distribution failure.

The power distribution failure occurred within one potline at Albras, consequently leading to a shutdown of the affected potline. The affected potline produces 110,000 tonnes of liquid aluminium annually.

The other three lines at Albras were not affected and are running as normal.

It remains too early to assess financial implications from the incident, as well as timing for restart. Albras will investigate the root cause for the shutdown.

Albras has a total production capacity of 460,000 tonnes per year. Hydro owns 51% of Albras, while the remaining 49% is owned by Nippon Amazon Aluminium Co. Ltd. Albras is located in the city of Barcarena in Pará State in northern Brazil, next to Hydro's Alunorte alumina refinery.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Press contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.molland@hydro.com


