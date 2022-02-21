Anzeige
Montag, 21.02.2022
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
21.02.2022 | 10:52
Superdry plc: Director Declaration

DJ Superdry plc: Director Declaration

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director Declaration 21-Feb-2022 / 09:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

21 February 2022 Director Declaration

Non-Executive Director and Chair Peter Sjölander has informed Superdry that he will not stand for re-election as a director of Fiskars Corporation at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2022.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14. 

For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  144377 
EQS News ID:  1284539 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284539&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2022 04:21 ET (09:21 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
