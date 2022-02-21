DJ Superdry plc: Director Declaration

21 February 2022 Director Declaration

Non-Executive Director and Chair Peter Sjölander has informed Superdry that he will not stand for re-election as a director of Fiskars Corporation at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2022.

For further information: Superdry Plc Ruth Daniels +44 (0) 1242 586643 Company Secretary

