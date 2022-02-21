Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EACA ISIN: SE0001337213 Ticker-Symbol: 516 
Frankfurt
21.02.22
08:07 Uhr
0,247 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2022 | 11:53
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Auriant Mining AB: Auriant Mining Q4 2021 Interim Report and Online Conference, February 28th 2022

Auriant Mining AB is pleased to announce that the Company's Q4 2021 interim report will be published on Monday, February 28th.

This will be followed by a ZOOM Conference for analysts and investors with Danilo Lange (CEO), Vladimir Vorushkin (CFO) and Petr Kustikov (COO), who will be presenting Auriant Mining's Q4 2021 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 15:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).

To participate in a ZOOM Conference on Monday, February 28th, please send to our email conf@auriant.comthe following information: email, name, Company name. We will send the conference ID and passcode by email.

If you have any questions, you can send them to our email: conf@auriant.com.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
e-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se.

Attachment

  • Release On-line_Q4 2021 call_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/09df6370-5f61-462e-b736-d7f327b1362f)

AURIANT MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.