The complex will combine a 50MW photovoltaic plant with 128MWh of long-term green hydrogen storage and batteries. The solar part is described by the company as an agrivoltaic plant that will host a herd of 1,830 sheep.From pv magazine France French hydrogen specialist Hydrogène de France (HDF) has announced it has secured further financing for what it claims to be the largest hydrogen production complex in the Caribbean - the Renewstable Barbados (RSB) project. The new funds are being provided by French investment firm Rubis, which has secured a 51% share in the project, an investment that follows ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...