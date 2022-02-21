Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893677 ISIN: US28225C8064 Ticker-Symbol: EGCA 
Frankfurt
18.02.22
15:41 Uhr
10,600 Euro
-0,100
-0,93 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40010,70012:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2022 | 12:41
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eGain Corporation: eGain to Showcase AI Knowledge Innovation and Client Success at Mobile World Congress 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), a leading AI Knowledge provider for customer engagement automation, today announced it will present at MWC (Mobile World Congress) Barcelona, being held from February 28 to March 3.

Customer service is the #1 differentiator for customer loyalty for mobile service operators. At the conference, eGain will present its AI Knowledge technology to automate and optimize telco customer service. The company will present the success story of BT (https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/session/ai-knowledge-transforms-telco-customer-service-bt-consumer-success-story), a marquee eGain client, on Wednesday, March 2, at 3 pm CET.

BT Consumer transformed omnichannel customer service for over 20 million customers with eGain AI Knowledge. They improved NPS by 20+ points and reduced service cost across tens of thousands of agents and store associates. In recognition of their innovative application of AI and knowledge management, they received the prestigious KM reality award (https://www.kmworld.com/Articles/News/News/2021-KM-REALITY-AWARD-WINNER%C2%A0BT-Consumer-149814.aspx) in November 2021.

More information

eGain Booth Presence at MWC
Location: Hall #7, #7H12
MWC website: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/ (https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/)

eGain Presentation: Power Hour
Topic: AI Knowledge Transforms Telco Customer Service - BT Consumer Success Story
Date/Time: March 2, 3:00 pm CET
Location: Hall 7, Theatre 4
Register interest (https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/session/ai-knowledge-transforms-telco-customer-service-bt-consumer-success-story)

About eGain
Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com (http://www.egain.com/) for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com (mailto:press@egain.com)
Phone: 408 636 4514


EGAIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.