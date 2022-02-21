eGain Corporation: eGain to Showcase AI Knowledge Innovation and Client Success at Mobile World Congress 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), a leading AI Knowledge provider for customer engagement automation, today announced it will present at MWC (Mobile World Congress) Barcelona, being held from February 28 to March 3.



Customer service is the #1 differentiator for customer loyalty for mobile service operators. At the conference, eGain will present its AI Knowledge technology to automate and optimize telco customer service. The company will present the success story of BT (https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/session/ai-knowledge-transforms-telco-customer-service-bt-consumer-success-story), a marquee eGain client, on Wednesday, March 2, at 3 pm CET.

BT Consumer transformed omnichannel customer service for over 20 million customers with eGain AI Knowledge. They improved NPS by 20+ points and reduced service cost across tens of thousands of agents and store associates. In recognition of their innovative application of AI and knowledge management, they received the prestigious KM reality award (https://www.kmworld.com/Articles/News/News/2021-KM-REALITY-AWARD-WINNER%C2%A0BT-Consumer-149814.aspx) in November 2021.

More information

eGain Booth Presence at MWC

Location: Hall #7, #7H12

MWC website: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/ (https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/)

eGain Presentation: Power Hour

Topic: AI Knowledge Transforms Telco Customer Service - BT Consumer Success Story

Date/Time: March 2, 3:00 pm CET

Location: Hall 7, Theatre 4

Register interest (https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda/session/ai-knowledge-transforms-telco-customer-service-bt-consumer-success-story)

