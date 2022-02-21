Anzeige
Montag, 21.02.2022
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 Ticker-Symbol: 13T1 
21.02.2022 | 14:46
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of Q4 and FY 2021 IFRS Results and Conference Call 21-Feb-2022 / 16:13 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of Q4 and FY 2021 IFRS Results and Conference Call

Limassol, Cyprus - 21 February 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, will announce its fourth quarter and twelve months IFRS results for the period ended 31 December 2021 on Thursday, 10 March 2022.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 2:00 pm UK time (5:00 pm Moscow time, 09:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Thursday, 10 March 2022.

The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available on the Tinkoff website at https:// www.tinkoffgroup.com/financials/quarterly-earnings/?

To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details: 

Conference ID 
             5672836 
 
             +7 495 646 5137 
Russian Federation    8 10 8002 8655011 
Toll-free 
 
             +44 (0)330 336 9601 
United Kingdom 
             0800 279 6877 
Toll-free 
 
 
 
             +1 323-701-0160 
United States of America 
             800-289-0720 
Toll-free

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/tcsgroup20220310

Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. 

For enquiries: 
Tinkoff PR Department     Tinkoff IR Department 
Artem Lebedev 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) Larisa Chernysheva 
Alexandr Leonov        + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
pr@tinkoff.ru         Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov 
                + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010) 
 
                ir@tinkoff.ru

TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 20 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 14.5%. Tinkoff Bank has been added to the Bank of Russia's list of 13 systemically important lenders. The 3Q'21 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 16.5 bn. The ROE was 42.6%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives.

The Bank was named «The Most Innovative Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe» (Global Finance, 2021), «World's Best Consumer Digital Bank» (Global Finance, 2018, 2020), Best Digital Bank in Russia (The Banker, 2020 ?.), Best Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe (Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2021). In 2020 Forbes included Tinkoff at top-3 the Best Russian Employers.

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 144393 
EQS News ID:  1284769 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284769&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2022 08:14 ET (13:14 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
