Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary

Net sales of $98.7 million increased 20.2%, including a 9.5% benefit from the SCI acquisition

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.13 decreased from $0.24; adjusted EPS of $0.28 increased 3.7%

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million increased 5.8%

Full Year 2021 Summary

Net sales of $374.1 million increased 15.2%, including a 7.7% benefit from the SCI acquisition

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.07 improved from $0.74; adjusted EPS of $1.29 increased 25.2%

Adjusted EBITDA of $63.4 million increased 17.6%

Free cash flow of $16.9 million, including payment of $18.2 million into U.K. Pension

Updated Guidance

Announcing 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range of $1.30 to $1.50

Introducing a long term 2025 EPS goal of $2.00 or more

Luxfer Holdings PLC [NYSE: LXFR] ("Luxfer" or the "Company"), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, ending December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Consolidated net sales increased 20.2% to $98.7 million from $82.1 million, including the favorable SCI acquisition impact of $7.8 million, or 9.5%. The sales increase was primarily driven by industrial and transportation end market products.

GAAP net income decreased to $3.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share. The year-over-year decline in GAAP net income was a result of $4.1 million in restructuring and other charges related to European facility consolidation announced in 2018, compared to restructuring and other charges of $1.5 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income increased 2.6% to $7.9 million from $7.7 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 3.7% to $0.28 from $0.27. Adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million increased 5.8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8% decreased 200 basis points, as the impact of higher sales was partially offset by manufacturing inefficiencies at SCI and inflationary headwinds.

"Our strong performance culture enabled us to deliver EBITDA and revenue growth in the fourth quarter, despite unprecedented inflation, labor, and material shortages. Our ability to fully convert strong demand into sales was hindered as a result, but our strategic execution enabled us to deliver 18% EBITDA growth and 15% revenue growth for the year," said Alok Maskara, Chief Executive Officer. "Overall, 2021 was a notable year for Luxfer, as we significantly reshaped our portfolio to discontinue lower-growth aluminum forming products and acquired a high-growth composite cylinders business. Our SCI acquisition also delivered better-than-expected revenue and profitability in the quarter, and we will continue focusing our efforts on tackling manufacturing inefficiencies by the end of the year."

Full Year 2021 Results

Consolidated net sales increased 15.2% to $374.1 million, including a 7.7% impact from the SCI acquisition. The sales increase was broad-based and with specific strength in transportation and industrial end markets. GAAP net income of $30.0 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, was up $9.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, respectively. Full year 2021 results included $8.8 million in restructuring and other charges, compared to restructuring and other charges of $9.3 million in 2020.

Adjusted net income of $36.2 million increased 25.3%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.29 increased 25.3%. Adjusted EBITDA of $63.4 million increased 17.6%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.9% increased 30 basis points.

Segment Results

Elektron Segment

Fourth Quarter 2021

Net sales of $48.7 million increased 3.2%, including a $1.5 million favorable price impact to partially cover rising material inflation.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.5% to $8.6 million (17.7% of sales), as cost actions were unable to fully offset unrecovered material inflation.

Full Year 2021

Net sales of $195.8 million increased 7.1%, including a 2.4% foreign currency benefit and a 1.2% favorable price impact. Product volume increases were primarily in industrial and transportation end markets.

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.7 million increased 24.8% due to cost actions and volume growth.

Gas Cylinders Segment

Fourth Quarter 2021

Net sales of $50.0 million increased 43.3%; the SCI acquisition benefited sales by $7.8 million, or 22.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.0 million increased 27.7% primarily due to volume increases.

Full Year 2021

Net sales of $178.3 million increased 25.7%, including a 17.5% impact from the SCI acquisition. Product volume increases were primarily in the transportation and industrial end markets.

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.7 million increased 6.6%, as cost actions and volume increases offset material inflation and SCI inefficiencies.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Free cash flow was $16.9 million for the year, compared to an inflow of $41.3 million in the prior year. Full year cash usage included a total of $18.2 million in payments into the UK pension fund. Given the substantial 2021 contributions, including a $13.0 million one-time payment at year end, the Company does not expect to make additional payments into the UK pension fund in the near future. During the year, the Company paid $13.6 million in ordinary dividends, or $0.50 per share, and spent $6.4 million on share buy backs.

At year end, the Company had $6.2 million in cash and approximately $89.2 million in an undrawn revolving credit facility, as well as another $50.0 million in available shelf credit agreements, for a total liquidity of $139.2 million. Net debt totaled $53.4 million, resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.8x.

Guidance for 2022 and Beyond

"We face a high level of uncertainty regarding the availability of critical raw materials, such as Magnesium, Carbon Fiber, and Zirconium. We expect these material shortages to continue through the first half of 2022. In addition, significant fluctuations and rapid increases in raw material pricing are delaying our ability to fully pass-through cost increases to our customers. We are encouraged by the strong demand and are confident in the skills of our experienced leadership team to help us overcome current challenges and deliver year-over-year EPS growth in 2022. We expect Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.30 $1.50 in 2022 and long-term EPS of $2.00 or more by 2025," added Maskara. "This year marks our 125th anniversary since establishment. As we reflect on this milestone, we are pleased with our progress in transforming Luxfer into a high-performance growth company. Our work over the last few years has created a strong balance sheet, including an undrawn credit facility, which provides the financial flexibility we need to continue investing for growth and exploring portfolio opportunities to build an even stronger company."

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions, except share and per-share data 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales 98.7 82.1 374.1 324.8 Cost sales (74.9 (62.2 (278.1 (243.9 Gross profit 23.8 19.9 96.0 80.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses (13.4 (9.5 (47.3 (39.8 Research and development (1.0 (0.7 (3.9 (3.3 Restructuring charges (4.1 (1.1 (6.2 (8.9 Acquisition related credit (costs) 0.2 (1.5 Other income 0.2 0.2 Other charges (0.4 (1.1 (0.4 Operating income 5.5 8.4 36.2 28.5 Interest expense (0.7 (1.5 (3.1 (5.0 Interest income Defined benefit pension credit 0.5 1.0 2.3 4.3 Income before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliates 5.3 7.9 35.4 27.8 Provision for income taxes (1.8 (1.3 (5.4 (6.9 Income before equity in net loss of affiliates 3.5 6.6 30.0 20.9 Equity in loss of affiliates (net of tax) (0.1 Net income from continuing operations 3.5 6.6 30.0 20.8 Net gain on disposition of discontinued operations 6.6 Net loss from discontinued operations (3.9 0.5 (6.7 (0.8 Net (loss) income (0.4 7.1 29.9 20.0 Earnings (loss) per share(1) Basic from continuing operations 0.13 0.24 1.08 0.75 Basic from discontinued operations (0.14 0.02 (0.03 Basic (0.01 0.26 1.08 0.73 Diluted from continuing operations 0.13 0.24 1.07 0.74 Diluted from discontinued operations (0.14 0.01 (0.03 Diluted (0.01 0.25 1.07 0.72 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 27,644,105 27,627,323 27,698,691 27,557,219 Diluted 27,929,690 28,018,944 28,032,506 27,971,382

(1) The calculation of earnings per share is performed separately for continuing and discontinued operations. As a result, the sum of the two in any particular year may not equal the earnings-per-share amount in total.

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, In millions, except share and per-share data 2021 2020 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6.2 1.5 Restricted cash 0.2 Accounts and other receivables, net of allowances of $0.8 and $0.5 respectively 57.8 43.1 Inventories 90.5 68.8 Current assets held-for-sale 8.5 36.0 Other current assets 1.5 Total current assets 163.2 150.9 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 87.5 86.0 Right-of-use assets from operating leases 12.6 9.5 Goodwill 69.7 70.2 Intangibles, net 13.7 12.8 Deferred tax assets 8.0 16.5 Pensions and other retirement benefits 13.7 Investments and loans to joint ventures and other affiliates 0.4 0.5 Total assets 368.8 346.4 Current liabilities Accounts payable 31.7 18.6 Accrued liabilities 28.2 21.5 Taxes on income 3.0 0.4 Current liabilities held-for-sale 1.4 11.4 Other current liabilities 19.6 13.5 Total current liabilities 83.9 65.4 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 59.6 53.4 Pensions and other retirement benefits 1.9 50.8 Deferred tax liabilities 2.7 2.0 Other non-current liabilities 11.6 7.7 Total liabilities 159.7 179.3 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares of £0.50 par value; authorized 40,000,000 shares for 2021 and 2020; issued and outstanding 28,944,000 shares for 2021 and 29,000,000 shares for 2020 26.5 26.6 Deferred shares of £0.0001 par value; authorized, issued and outstanding 761,835,318,444 shares for 2021 and 761,835,338,444 shares for 2020 149.9 149.9 Additional paid-in capital 70.9 70.6 Treasury shares (9.6 (4.0 Own shares held by ESOP (1.1 (1.4 Retained earnings 107.5 91.2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (135.0 (165.8 Total shareholders' equity 209.1 167.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 368.8 346.4

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Years Ended December 31, In millions 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income 29.9 20.0 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations 0.1 0.8 Net income from continuing operations 30.0 20.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Equity loss of unconsolidated affiliates 0.1 Depreciation 14.7 12.6 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.9 0.7 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.5 0.4 Share-based compensation charge 2.8 2.8 Deferred income taxes (1.6 4.8 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.1 Defined benefit pension credit (1.9 (3.9 Defined benefit pension contributions (18.2 (5.8 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts and notes receivable (9.8 10.7 Inventories (15.3 9.5 Other current assets (1.6 9.6 Accounts payable 11.4 (12.9 Accrued liabilities 7.5 (1.9 Other current liabilities 6.6 2.5 Other non-current assets and liabilities (0.8 Net cash provided by operating activities continuing 26.0 49.3 Net cash used by operating activities discontinued 0.1 0.3 Net cash provided by operating activities 26.1 49.6 Investing activities Capital expenditures (9.1 (8.0 Proceeds from sale of businesses 23.4 1.5 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (19.3 Net cash used for investing activities continuing (5.0 (6.5 Net cash used for investing activities discontinued (0.1 (0.3 Net cash used for investing activities (5.1 (6.8 Financing activities Net drawdowns (repayments) of long-term borrowings 6.4 (38.2 Debt issuance costs (1.0 Deferred consideration paid (0.4 Proceeds from sale of shares 1.1 Dividends paid (13.6 (13.6 Share based compensation cash paid (1.5 (1.4 Repurchases of ordinary shares (6.4 Net cash used for financing activities (16.1 (52.5 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.9 Net increase (decrease) 4.9 (8.8 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; beginning of year 1.5 10.3 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; end of year 6.4 1.5 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest payments 3.2 5.1 Income tax payments 5.3 2.1

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION SEGMENT INFORMATION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Net sales Adjusted EBITDA Fourth Quarter Year-to-date Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gas Cylinders segment 50.0 34.9 178.3 141.9 6.0 4.7 22.7 21.3 Elektron segment 48.7 47.2 195.8 182.9 8.6 9.1 40.7 32.6 Consolidated 98.7 82.1 374.1 324.8 14.6 13.8 63.4 53.9

Depreciation and amortization Restructuring charges Fourth Quarter Year-to-date Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gas Cylinders segment 1.9 0.9 5.8 3.7 4.2 1.2 5.3 7.9 Elektron segment 2.5 2.4 9.8 9.6 (0.1 (0.1 0.9 0.9 Other 0.1 Consolidated 4.4 3.3 15.6 13.3 4.1 1.1 6.2 8.9

Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 14.6 13.8 63.4 53.9 Other share based compensation charges (0.6 (0.7 (2.8 (2.8 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (0.1 (0.1 Depreciation and amortization (4.4 (3.3 (15.6 (13.3 Restructuring charges (4.1 (1.1 (6.2 (8.9 Acquisition credit (costs) 0.2 (1.5 Other charges (0.4 (1.1 (0.4 Defined benefits pension gain 0.5 1.0 2.3 4.3 Interest expense, net (0.7 (1.5 (3.1 (5.0 Provision for taxes (1.8 (1.3 (5.4 (6.9 Net income from continuing operations 3.5 6.6 30.0 20.8

LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions except per share data 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income 3.5 6.6 30.0 20.8 Accounting charges relating to acquisitions and disposals of businesses: Amortization on acquired intangibles 0.2 0.1 0.9 0.7 Acquisition and disposal related (gains) costs (0.2 1.5 Defined benefit pension credit (0.5 (1.0 (2.3 (4.3 Restructuring charges 4.1 1.1 6.2 8.9 Other charges 0.4 1.1 0.4 Share-based compensation charges 0.6 0.7 2.8 2.8 Other non-recurring tax items 0.3 (1.9 Income tax on adjusted items (0.3 (2.1 (0.4 Adjusted net income 7.9 7.7 36.2 28.9 Adjusted earnings per ordinary share(1) Diluted earnings per ordinary share 0.13 0.24 1.07 0.74 Impact of adjusted items 0.15 0.03 0.22 0.29 Adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share 0.28 0.27 1.29 1.03

(1) For the purpose of calculating diluted earnings per share, the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial year has been adjusted for the dilutive effects of all potential ordinary shares and share options granted to employees.

ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted net income 7.9 7.7 36.2 28.9 Add back: Other non-recurring tax items (0.3 1.9 Income tax on adjusted items 0.3 2.1 0.4 Provision for income taxes 1.8 1.3 5.4 6.9 Net finance costs 0.7 1.5 3.1 5.0 Adjusted EBITA 10.4 10.5 48.7 41.2 Loss on disposal of PPE 0.1 0.1 Depreciation 4.2 3.2 14.7 12.6 Adjusted EBITDA 14.6 13.8 63.4 53.9

ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Fourth Quarter Year-to-date In millions 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted net income 7.9 7.7 36.2 28.9 Add back: Other non-recurring tax items (0.3 1.9 Income tax on adjusted items 0.3 2.1 0.4 Provision for income taxes 1.8 1.3 5.4 6.9 Adjusted income before income taxes 9.7 9.0 45.6 36.2 Adjusted provision for income taxes 1.8 1.3 9.4 7.3 Adjusted effective tax rate 18.6 14.4 20.6 20.2

