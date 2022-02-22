

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) posted an adjusted operating loss from continuing operations of 14.8 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2021, compared to profit of 19.0 million pounds, prior year, predominantly due to exceptional raw material, packaging and logistics cost increases. Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was 8.1 pence compared to profit of 7.1 pence.



Fiscal year loss before tax from continuing operations was 16.8 million pounds compared to profit of 13.5 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 8.0 pence compared to profit of 5.4 pence.



Half-year Group revenues were 323.4 million pounds, 10.9% lower or down 6.6% on a constant currency basis, when compared to the same period last year, which benefited from particularly strong initial Covid-19 related demand in key categories.



Chris Smith, CEO, said: 'The Group is experiencing the most extreme inflationary cost environment probably ever to hit this sector. As we progress through the first part of 2022 it is encouraging that we expect the final quarter of our financial year to see our pricing actions getting closer to maturity and the business returning to close to break-even at an EBITA level and cash-flow neutral.'



The Group has agreed not to pay dividends until it is in compliance with its existing covenants. McBride plc said the Group remains on track to deliver in year the 10 million pounds of savings identified from the Compass strategy work.







