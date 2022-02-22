Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, announced the launch of the Aqara Amazon.de brand store, starting from February 22, 2022. Following the brand's first two European Amazon brand stores, which were introduced in the UK and France in 2021, the launch of its Amazon.de store is expected to make a comprehensive suite of Aqara products more easily accessible for smart home users in Germany and other European countries that are covered in the Amazon network.

Aqara has been selling in Germany via many local retailers and the Apple Online Store, and becomes increasingly popular among smart home users for the high product quality, the accessible prices and the seamless integration with major ecosystems including HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Home. Committed to provide premium connected home experiences, Aqara also announced support to the new IoT protocols, Matter and Thread. Following the UK, France and Germany, the brand continues to expand its European presence, and plans to add brand stores on Amazon Italy and Amazon Spain later this year.

The product lineup of the Aqara Amazon.de store include:

Camera Hub G3 Aqara's flagship pan-and-tilt home security camera with AI-enabled facial and gesture recognition, built-in Zigbee hub function, as well as wide third-party ecosystem support (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home);

Camera Hub G2H An indoor HomeKit Secure Video camera for home security, with the Zigbee hub function to enhance home security and smart home automations;

Hub M2 The versatile and future-proof smart home hub that connects all Aqara devices and allows seamless integration across Aqara sensors and home automation devices;

Hub M1S The wireless control center of Aqara accessories enabling home automation, local alarm, and remote control of smart devices, while it can also be used as a night light, siren, or doorbell;

Hub E1 Aqara's smallest smart home hub with a UBS-A port and adjustable shaft, allowing it to be flexibly placed and charged by USB devices such as PCs, power strips and outlets;

Door Window Sensor It detects if a window or a door is open in real time, and enables push notifications or/and local siren when the door/window opens unexpectedly;

Temperature Humidity Sensor It monitors temperature, humidity and atmospheric pressure in real time, and can connect with other Aqara devices for home automations and scenes;

Motion Sensor It detects human movements with passive infrared and can work with other Aqara products to set home automations and scenes;

Water Leak Sensor It detects flood, and enables push notifications or/and local alarm activation to protect the property;

Vibration Sensor It detects vibration, tilt and drop, alerts users when unexpected movement is detected, and can be used for home automations and scenes;

TVOC Air Quality Monitor It detects the level of total volatile organic compounds (TVOC) in the air, as well as temperature and humidity, and can be used to enable push notifications, local siren, and home automations;

Smart Wall Switch H1 EU Aqara's first wall switch designed for Europe, supporting both round European wall boxes and 86 mm square wall boxes and available in both With Neutral and No Neutral versions;

Smart Plug EU It automates ordinary home appliances, and enables the remote control and timer switch of lights, fans, and other appliances.

Roller Shade Driver E1 A retrofit roller shade controller to automate regular beaded-cord roller blinds, allowing users to set the shades by mobile control, voice command, preset schedule or via home automations;

Wireless Switch H1 A remote switch with 7 configurable actions to control smart home devices or home scenes;

Wireless Mini Switch A versatile and compact switch with 3 configurable actions to control smart home devices or home scenes;

Cube A versatile controlling cube that recognizes 6 gestures (push, shake, rotate, tap twice, flip 90°, and flip 180°) for smart home control.

To celebrate the launch, Aqara now offers a limited-time offer of 10% OFF for purchases on its Amazon.de store with the promo code: DEGENERAL*. The offering is valid through February 24, 2022.

* The promo code applies to Amazon.de purchases made via the seller Aqara Official DE. Offer excludes G2H Camera Hub, Door Window Sensor and Vibration Sensor.

