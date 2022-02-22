The "Commercial Real Estate Agents in the UK Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Commercial real estate agents act as intermediaries when commercial and other non-residential private mixed-use property is bought, sold or rented. They are paid on a fee or contract basis. They also provide advice and appraisals in connection with buying, selling and renting commercial property and provide escrow services.
The industry includes online-only estate agents. Property-related legal services are excluded from the industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10mywi
