

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices hit the highest in 8 years on Tuesday amid fears that the Ukraine-Russia crisis will disrupt supplies across the world.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped $3.07, or 3.3 percent, to $96.06 per barrel, after having earlier reached $99.38, the highest since September 2014.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $4.20, or 4.7 percent, at $94.41, having earlier reached $96, also the highest since 2014.



Investors fear that a full-blown conflict in Ukraine will cause major disruption to supplies.



Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and ordered the army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area.



The moves drew U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new financial and economic sanctions during a UN Security Council meeting.



Britain vowed to 'hit Russia very hard' with targeted sanctions and promised tougher measures in the event of a full-scale invasion.



Geopolitical tensions over Ukraine added to the already surging oil market over tight supplies and outweighed signs of progress in talks to revive Iran's nuclear deal which if achieved could pave way for higher supply from Iran.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de