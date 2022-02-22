Renovi, a leading Metaverse business, has today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Threedium to offer brands a complete Metaverse fashion show solution ahead of the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week taking place March 24-27, 2022.

The show, hosted by Decentraland, will see leading names from the fashion industry come together in the 'Fashion District' to showcase the latest in Metaverse and real-world fashion.

Based on a soon-to-be built 'Bond Street Plaza' in Decentraland, the companies will have the capacity to create a collection of fully branded boutique stores and wearables for use by fashion brands during the week and beyond.

Renovi will work with brands to develop and build bespoke pop-up stores, design Metaverse appropriate logos and branding, and create novel internal spaces, during the first-ever fashion show of its type.

Threedium will be designing and showcasing digital wearables which will enable leading fashion brands to promote their new products to the Decentraland audience.

Top-tier brands around the globe, including FARFETCH, Dior, and Fendi as well as Adidas, JD Sports, and Diageo rely on Threedium to power 3D eCommerce augmented reality shopping solutions.

The two companies will be joining forces to offer a complete solution to fashion labels looking to launch their brand into the space.

Andy Charalambous, co-founder, Renovi, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Threedium ahead of what is a really important event for the fashion world. The fashion sector is really embracing the opportunities open to it in the Metaverse and progressive businesses are already looking at how they can develop their strategies using events like the Decentraland Fashion Week to launch their activity."

Mike Charalambous, Threedium CEO, added: "As eCommerce has evolved 3D AR has become a required experience that customers demand and expect. And now, in the web3 era- metacommerce begins to blur the lines between digital and physical products. We are proud to work with Renovi to help usher in this new era of fashion with the first ever Metaverse Fashion Week."

Lorne Sugarman, CEO, Metaverse Group, added: "As one of the largest landowners in the fashion district in Decentraland, we're delighted to see two progressive businesses partnering to offer fashion brands a complete Metaverse solution."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005639/en/

Contacts:

Renovi:

Piers Zangana

t: +447960078935

e: piers.zangana@susacomms.com

Renovi.io



Threedium:

press@threedium.co.uk

threedium.co.uk