Atomic Minerals Corporation: Atomic Minerals Corp. Commissions IP Survey at Lloyd Lake

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / Atomic Minerals Corporation (formerly Resolve Ventures Inc.) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") (TSXV:ATOM) is pleased to announce it has commenced an Induced Polarization ("IP") survey at its 6,556 Ha Lloyd Lake uranium project ("Lloyd Lake Project"), located in the prolific Athabasca Basin, near the village of La Loche, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Company has engaged Geotech Ltd., who will be conducting the IP survey over the principal target zone, a northeast trending electro-magnetic or EM conductor array, lying within a magnetic break. Anomalous radon gas (a decay product of uranium), combined with anomalous uranium in sediments, further support the potential of the target area.

The 3km NE-SW by 1.2km NW-SE survey will consist of 10-15, NW-SE lines, spaced 200m apart. The Company anticipates the survey will locate and define high chargeability zones or areas within the conductor array for subsequent diamond drilling.

Clive Massey, Atomic Minerals CEO and President commented, "We are very pleased to at last be on the ground at Lloyd Lake and getting the work program underway with this IP survey. The objective of the survey we will be to identify drill targets for this summer's initial drilling program focused on identifying significant near surface uranium deposits. The new dataset developed through this IP survey will enable the technical team to further define our conductive exploration corridors at Lloyd Lake."

About the Lloyd Lake Project

The Lloyd Lake Project lies immediately south of the western Athabasca basin approximately 90 km SE of Fission Uranium's Patterson Lake project. Lloyd Lake was extensively explored by Western Athabasca Syndicate in 2013 as part of the Preston property, generating a significant dataset, which includes: airborne EM-magnetic and radiometric surveys, follow-up prospecting, systematic lake-bottom sediment sampling and lake-bottom water sampling for radon gas analysis, and broad soil, biogeochemical and radon-in-soil surveys, generally at 100 m to 200 m sample spacing and 200 m to 400 m line spacing. Radon gas is a decay product of uranium with anomalous concentrations indicative of potential uranium occurrences. Subsequent exploration concentrated on anomalous areas identified by the earlier surveys, and included phases of mapping and prospecting, a versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEM plus) and aeromagnetic survey and an airborne radiometric-VLF-EM and magnetic survey. Atomics' technical team is in the process of compiling and reviewing the various datasets to generate targets for upcoming exploration.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals is a Vancouver based publicly listed uranium exploration company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.atomicminerals.ca

Qualified Persons

Mr. R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

