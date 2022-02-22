TDG Gold Corp. Intersects 194 Metres of 1.10 g/t Gold and 25 g/t Silver Across the Creek and JM Zones, Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") is pleased to report a 194 metre ("m") drill intercept (Figure 1) of 1.10 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 25 g/t silver ("Ag") [1.41 g/t AuEq*] spanning the JM and Creek Zones (Figure 2) at TDG's former producing Shasta project in the Toodoggone District, B.C.

DDH SH21-026 intersected: 194 m of 1.10 g/t Au and 25 g/t Ag from 33.5 m depth

Figure 1. Schematic cross-section of drillhole SH21-026 displaying continuity of downhole mineralization including mineralized material before and after the main composite of 194 m.

*Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1g/t AuEq.

"These assay results from drillhole 26 of our 2021 exploration program at Shasta are very important because they confirm continuity of mineralization between the two mineralized zones (Figure 2) that were historically mined on a small scale," commented Steven Kramar, TDG's BC Program Lead/Senior Geologist.

Figure 2. Plan view of the JM and Creek Zone(s).

"Our exploration concept at Shasta from the outset was that significant widths of medium to lower grade gold and silver mineralization, hosted in breccia and stockwork, occur as halos contiguous to the higher-grade pods and veins.

The depth from surface perpendicular to the end of hole 26 is approximately 170 m to 175 m vertical, which makes this one of the deepest holes ever drilled at Shasta. It's still early days for us at Shasta, but we're very pleased and excited by what we've seen and learned so far, as we look to define a potentially bulk mineable gold and silver deposit."

Other key intercepts in the 2021 drilling within the cross-section window are summarised in Table 1 and presented on cross-section, along drillhole SH21-026; Figure 3. A complete assay table of results for drillhole SH21-026 can also be viewed on the TDG Gold Corp. website (link).

Figure 3. Cross-section of JM/Creek Zone(s). This section displays adjacent drillholes 10 m in front and behind drillhole SH21-026 along section line.

Assay results were received from SGS Labs Canada ("SGS"). Internal QA/QC review by TDG, working with Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS"), is ongoing and therefore results are still considered preliminary.

Drillhole SH21-026 intersected variably silicified, potassic-altered plagioclase phyric crystal tuffs and lithic tuffs. Quartz/quartz carbonate veining was variable: from sparse parallel vein sets, multi-generational cross cutting composite veining to complete hydrothermal brecciation. Generally, intensity of quartz veining is indicative of higher concentrations of mineralization, but is not always the case. The dominant sulphide assemblage is pyrite and vein hosted acanthite. Photo 1 presents an example of vein style and mineralization; in this case, higher concentrations of precious metals correlate to intensity of quartz veining/brecciation (from 56 m to 57.5 m; 3.91 g/t Au & 251 g/t Ag).

Photo 1. Mineralization encountered in drillhole SH21-026 from 51.81 - 58.08 m; calculated composite (absolute, no cut off) through 53.1 m - 57.5 m (4.4 m) 1.63 g/t Au, 102.7 g/t Ag, 2.91 g/t AuEq*.

Drillhole SH21-026 was planned to twin historical hole SH87-23 and also to confirm mineralization past the final depth of SH87-23 across the width of the deposit westerly from the JM Zone to the Creek Zone into the Shasta Fault. The drillhole intersected a long, broad width of mineralization throughout the whole section of the conceptual pit (defined by historical data), including some low-grade mineralization after the Shasta Fault (on the hanging wall side) at approximately 267 m downhole.

Table 1. Significant Results from the 2021 Drilling in the JM/Creek Zone(s) SH21-026 Section.

Drillhole From To Length Au Ag AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SH21-025 60.8 134.5 73.7 1.06 29 1.43 incl 67.5 79.5 12.0 3.42 93 4.57 incl 126.0 134.5 8.5 0.95 13 1.11 SH21-026 33.5 227.5 194.0 1.10 25 1.41 incl 122.6 142.0 19.4 2.03 41 2.55 incl 124.0 125.5 1.5 21.31 359 25.80 incl 214.0 223.0 9.0 8.40 25 8.72 incl 217.0 218.5 1.5 39.63 53 40.29 *Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1g/t AuEq. ** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length, and core recovery is calculated to be > 90 %. ***Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and the nearest whole number for Ag.

Significant intercepts from historical holes adjacent to SH21-026 are presented in Table 2. All 2021 drillholes were HQ sized drill core; historical core are NQ/BQ core size. Particulars for 2021 drillholes (location, depth, etc.)are presented in Table 3.

Table 2. Significant Historical Results from the JM to Creek Zone.

Hole % From To Length Au Ag AuEq** Assayed* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SH83-07 66 20.0 57.3 37.3 1.2 44.3 1.70 SH87-11 72 61.4 92.3 30.9 1.83 106 3.16 SH87-23 92 32.9 88.7 55.8 0.86 36 1.32 SH88-04 42 8.6 9.2 0.6 0.99 52 1.64 64.8 67.9 3.1 0.95 1 0.96 150.7 151.7 1.0 1.03 3 1.07 SH88-16 42 68.5 105.8 37.3 1.10 26 1.43 SH91-07 19 82.0 99.4 17.4 0.97 37 1.44 113.1 119.5 6.4 0.75 17 0.96 SH91-09 12 78.3 79.9 1.5 1.09 45 1.66 84.4 88.7 4.3 0.68 31 1.06 SH06-22 31 29.3 41.2 11.9 1.15 25 1.46 43.3 50.3 7.0 1.02 45 1.58

* "% Assayed" is the assayed portion of the drillhole in the historical database compared to total length

**Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.

*** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width from historical core is unknown.

**** Composites are constructed using available data, and a AuEq cut off of 0.25 g/t AuEq. However, there may be intervals within that are below 0.25 g/t AuEq.

Table 3. 2021 Drillhole Particulars.

HOLE UTME (NAD83) UTMN (NAD83) Azimuth(°) Dip(°) Final Depth (m) SH21-025 620,867 6,347,495 90 -57 176 SH21-026 621,023 6,347,534 240 -44 279 SH21-031 620,849 6,347,459 90 -58 172 SH21-039 620,935 6,347,495 90 -65 140

QA/QC

Samples for the Shasta 2021 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to an SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG's Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence. The 2021 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the SGS laboratory in Burnaby, B.C. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 4, where information about methodology can be found on the SGS Canada Website, in the analytical guide (here).

Table 4. Au and Ag Analytical Methods.

Drillhole Prep Method Au Method Ag Method Au-Overlimit Method Ag-Overlimit SH21-025 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH21-026 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH07-13 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH07-14 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V SH07-14 PRP89 GO_FAI50V10 GE_IMS40Q12 N/A GO_FAG37V

Table 5. Comprehensive Composite Results from Drillhole SH21-026.

Drillhole From To Length Au Ag AuEq* (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) SH21-026 6 33.5 27.5 0.15 7.6 0.24 SH21-026 33.5 103.5 70 0.80 39.6 1.30 SH21-026 103.5 122.61 19.11 0.15 14.9 0.34 SH21-026 122.61 142 19.39 2.03 41.2 2.55 SH21-026 142 160.5 18.5 0.11 7.8 0.21 SH21-026 160.5 227.5 67 1.68 13.8 1.85 SH21-026 227.5 279 51.5 0.12 7.6 0.21 Total Length 273 *Gold equivalent (AuEq) is used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of Au and Ag as a percentage of Au. Calculations are uncut and no allowances have been made to accommodate potential recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq is calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio. Composite results were built using a 0.1 g/t AuEq cut-off, although there are intervals within the composites below 0.1g/t AuEq. ** Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is estimated between 75 to 95 % of core length, and core recovery is calculated to be > 90 %. ***Calculated composites are truncated to significant 2 digits for Au/AuEq and 1 significant digit for Ag.

Quality assurance and control ("QAQC") is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QAQC program was administered by TDG Gold through the use of certified reference materials ("CRMs"), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QAQC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were tested in the batch with the failed QAQC sample are re-tested. For the purposes of this press release, results are 'preliminary' and thus have not undergone TDG's comprehensive QAQC investigations.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release includes historical drilling information that has been reviewed by the Company's geological team. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release; however, the Company cannot directly verify the accuracy of the historical data, including the procedures used for sample collection and analysis. Therefore, the Company encourages investors to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these results. Further data review is underway, in order to verify the validity of the data for the anticipated NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

